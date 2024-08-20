Police Officer Cleared After Lowcountry Politician Alleges Misconduct

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Lowcountry, South Carolina, police officer accused of falsifying an incident report has been cleared of misconduct, according to an exhaustive investigation conducted by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Earlier this year, embattled North Charleston city councilman Jerome Heyward called for the arrest of a North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer after the officer instructed him to turn down “unreasonably loud” music from a now-rebranded restaurant he supposedly owned.

According to investigators, NCPD sergeant James F. Ryan III was dispatched to The Montague Room at approximately 11:41 p.m. EST on February 24, 2024 — following at least two noise complaints lodged by residents earlier that evening.

As our outlet previously reported, Ryan heard the amplified music while stopped at a nearby intersection. The source of the disturbance was thereupon traced to a cigar-smoking disc jockey operating two loudspeakers outside of Heyward’s business.

“Sgt. Ryan spoke with the DJ,” wrote special agent Jarius “JR” Richardson after the incident was referred to SLED. “The DJ touched some knobs on the music booth, but… the music was not turned down to a level that would resolve the noise complaint.”

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

According to body-worn camera (BWC) footage later released by NCPD, Ryan went so far as to cite North Charleston municipal ordinance § 13-126 — which expressly prohibits unreasonably loud and disturbing noise between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

At this point, it was 11:51 p.m. EST.

Rather than adjust his volume per local law, the disc jockey pointed Ryan towards a purportedly intoxicated Heyward. The two-term councilman – holding a pink beverage and sporting a Ralph Lauren sweater – thereupon refused to turn off the R&B music.

“Let me tell you something,” Heyward declared, as recorded by Ryan’s BWC. “I don’t feel like that tonight. The music is not bothering nobody. Listen. You do what you got to do… No. You do what you got to do. I ain’t turning my music off. Period. You have a good night.”

The politician proceeded to welcome a citation from Ryan before assuring the officer that he “don’t play no games.” Holding true to his assertion, Heyward called NCPD deputy chief Karen Cordray before mobilizing a female patron who identified herself as an attorney.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

After Ryan’s brief conversation was interrupted by Heyward demeaningly calling him “boy,” the officer returned to his squad car and discussed the ongoing matter with deputy chief Cordray via phone.

“The possibility of a citation being issued was mentioned,” Ryan wrote in the immediate aftermath of the incident. “But the conclusion was drawn that it was best to no longer deal with the drunken and unreasonable North Charleston City Councilman Heyward.”

Come April 8, 2024, four days after NCPD posted Sgt. Ryan’s BWC, Heyward accused the officer of falsifying his incident report and engaging in “aggressive and threatening” behavior during the incident. He furthermore accused Ryan of making “libelous and inflammatory” claims against his character.

“Witnesses will be provided as needed,” Heyward wrote his two-page complaint to NCPD. “I believe that our rights were violated by way of Sgt. Ryan ordering the disc jockey to turn the music off despite having no codified authority to do so.”

While NCPD found no issue with Ryan’s conduct, then-chief of police Greg Gomes was nonetheless forced to refer Heyward’s written complaint to SLED for a preliminary investigation.

In an interview with SLED, Heyward accused Ryan of being “racist and anti-black,” and accused Ryan of fabricating the police report to defame his character “because of his race.” He asked SLED to arrest the officer for falsifying a police report and misconduct in office.

“There is a problem with race in this city,” Heyward alleged.

***

RELATED | GUN GRANT SCANDAL RAMPS UP

***

Come June 17, 2024, 68 days after state agents opened an investigation into Heyward’s complaint, the allegations against Ryan were deemed unfounded and the case was closed “due to no evidence of criminal activity.”

Within the week, The Montague Room reopened as the El Patio Caribbean Restaurant and Lounge.

As of this writing, sources maintain Heyward is associated with a $1.3 million scandal involving a taxpayer-subsidized campaign to reduce gun violence. Multiple outlets have since reported that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents are investigating the matter.

This is not the first time Heyward has falsely accused law enforcement officers of targeting him. Two years ago, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy Leonard Vella was exonerated after Heyward accused him of racial profiling in connection with a July 25, 2022 traffic stop.

“After a careful review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this investigation, the Office of Professional Standards concluded Mr. Heyward’s recollection of events is inconsistent and not factual,” a report (.pdf) noted. “Deputy Vella’s actions were justified and within Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. Additionally, Deputy Vella had probable cause to conduct the traffic stop as outlined in the South Carolina Code of Laws. Therefore, Deputy Vella is exonerated.”

***

THE REPORT…

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

