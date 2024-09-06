Tunnel To Towers Road Race: A Celebration Of Service And Sacrifice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

All of us remember where we were – and what we were doing – when the unimaginable happened on that terrible Tuesday morning nearly a quarter of a century ago. We also remember how the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation forged a sense of unity, purpose and duty across our country.

For Stephen Siller, the call to duty came just moments after the attack – leading him to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The 34-year-old firefighter had just finished his shift with Brooklyn’s Squad 1 on September 11, 2001. He was on his way to play golf with his brother when the shocking news came over his radio scanner: A plane had slammed into the North Tower at the World Trade Center.

Siller didn’t wait to be called into action. He immediately raced back to Squad 1, got his gear, and headed off to Ground Zero. But along the way, the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel was closed. Undeterred, Siller strapped his 60 pounds of equipment onto his back and proceeded to the tower on foot. There, he gave his life trying to help others.

Siller’s legacy of service lives on through the Tunnel to Tower Foundation. And this month, its signature fundraising activity will once again be held in Columbia, S.C.

The 13th Tunnel to Tower 5K Run has been scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2024 (a week from today). This family-friendly event is a chance to have fun, zoom down local streets on foot and support important causes.

Kirk Jenkins is Senior Vice President of the Physician Network at Lexington Medical Center, an award-winning Midlands, S.C. health care system and a lead sponsor of the Tunnel to Tower run. According to Jenkins, the organization’s annual Columbia event is one of the largest in the nation – second only to the race held in New York City.

“I really think it says a lot about our community,” Jenkins said. “It makes me very proud to be from here. And for Lexington Medical Center, we’ve been involved with it since 2013, and being the only local health system here, we’re very proud of that, too. It also allows us to show our appreciation to first responders and military members and to include our incredible public safety team, which is made up of licensed police officers. So, it’s just a fantastic event.”

What sort of projects does Tunnel to Towers support? Among other charitable endeavors, the foundation’s work supports “custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured military veterans and first responders, and mortgage-free homes for Gold Star Families, those of fallen first responders that have young children,” according to Jenkins.

“We’re raising both awareness and money for these important projects,” Jenkins said.

More than 2,300 participants took part in the Columbia race last year, and 2024 appears to be on track for another banner turnout. What can participants expect on Friday, the 13th? Plenty!

Opening ceremonies will kick things off at 6:00 p.m. EDT. An hour later, at 7:00 p.m. EDT, comes the main event: The big run.

“It’s a great course,” Jenkins said. “It will run down Gervais Street, over the river into West Columbia, through Cayce, back over Blossom Street, and ultimately back into downtown Columbia. Very often, people line the bridge and cheer on the runners. So it’s a great venue for the participants.”

The time of day when the race is held is another unique element that sets it apart from other 5K races – which are often started early in the morning. The Tunnel to Towers event is run in the cool of the evening.

And, if running isn’t your thing, Jenkins says plenty of folks walk the route – or stand along its path to cheer on those participating.

The fun doesn’t stop at the finish line, either. There’s an after-party featuring food trucks and live music in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

“This annual event is very consistent with our values at Lexington Medical Center,” Jenkins said. “In fact, it really reflects our most important core value, which is service. We’re here to serve our community, often in its greatest time of need. And we’re very proud of our first responders, too. So again, it provides us an opportunity to show our appreciation.”

If you would like to register as a participant – or just find out more details about the event – you can do so by visiting T2Trun.org. There, you’ll find the map of the course and also learn more about the many different projects that your support helps the foundation provide.

More than that, you’ll also make sure that firefighter Stephen Siller’s legacy of helping others is carried on. Though his mission may have ended on Sept. 11, 2001, the need to help will always remain – and so will the helping hand we extend to others when it matters the most.

