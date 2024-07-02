‘Gun Grant’ Scandal: Lowcountry Investigation Ramps Up

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Earlier this year, reporter Jocelyn Grzeszczak of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier penned a detailed investigative report on the spectacular failure of a taxpayer-subsidized campaign to reduce gun violence in North Charleston, South Carolina.

As we noted in our coverage of the scandal, city politicians appear to have failed miserably when it comes to keeping tabs on $1.3 million in taxpayer money pumped into a network of unvetted and unmonitored nonprofits tasked with implementing the campaign.

“Allegations of kickbacks tied to these grants are running rampant through the corridors of power in North Charleston,” we reported back in February.

The following month, we reported that embattled North Charleston councilman Jerome Heyward allegedly had “exposure” to the grant scandal.

As these allegations swirled, North Charleston mayor (and former police chief) Reggie Burgess launched what amounted to an internal investigation of the gun grant program. Burgess isn’t the only one digging, though. According to our sources, a federal investigation into the program is underway – part of a potentially broader dragnet targeting public corruption in the Palmetto State.

Sources familiar with this investigation say one of Heyward’s associates at The Montague Room – a bar and restaurant in North Charleston – is among those under the microscope. Our sources declined to name any potential targets of the investigation, but there is one connection to Heyward listed among the grant recipients.

According to documents obtained by this media outlet, the Charleston, S.C.-based nonprofit Core 4 Success foundation was among the organizations which received money from the gun grant program. Specifically, the group requested $313,500 – of which it received $100,000 from city taxpayers. The point of contact for Core 4 Success? Its founder, Donavan Moten, who lists The Montague Room on his LinkedIn biography.

Another nonprofit attracting scrutiny (at city hall, anyway) is the Summerville, S.C.-based Community Resource Center. This group requested $350,000 – of which it received $100,000 . Among the board members of this organization is state representative Marvin Pendarvis, who is currently the focus of a state investigation into allegations of fraud and attempted bribery related to a bombshell civil lawsuit filed against him earlier this year.

Pendarvis’ license to practice law in South Carolina was recently suspended by the state supreme court in connection with the allegations against him.

Federal officials have yet to comment publicly on any details related to this investigation – or any broader inquiries which may include the investigation into the gun grants. Keep it tuned to this media outlet for updates in the event that changes – or in the event we receive verifiable information regarding the direction of the investigation.

