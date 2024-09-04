Union Official Accused Of Having Sex With Inmate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Union County animal control employee this week with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

SLED executed three arrest warrants on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) against 32-year-old Vallerie Renea White of Jonesville, S.C.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for White’s arrest, she allegedly engaged in sexual activity with an inmate of a correctional facility under her supervision “on or about March 11, 2024.”

Vallerie Renea White (Union County Detention Center)

The affidavits further alleged that White conspired with the inmate – who was in the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) at the time – by allowing them to maintain possession of a contraband phone with the purpose of communicating to “further their relationship.”

“White, while acting in her official capacity as a Union County animal control employee, (White) committed malfeasance during her official duties in that she engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate, under her supervision, for the purpose of sexual gratification,” one of the warrants noted.

White was booked into the Union County detention center, and awaits prosecution by office of S.C. sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett. According to jail records, a surety bond on the three charges she is facing was set in the amount of $15,000 by magistrate Joseph F. Hart.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, White is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Count on our media outlet to provide any pertinent updates related to her case…

