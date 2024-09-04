Pee Dee Pit Bull Ring: Dogfighting Charges Leveled

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of two Pee Dee residents on charges of animal fighting, criminal conspiracy and ill treatment of animals. The arrests were announced this week following “the discovery of dogs at a home in Darlington County” last Monday (August 26, 2024).

According to a news release from the statewide law enforcement agency, 45-year-old Jasmine Tyese Williamson and 48-year-old Wayne Romano McDaniel, both of Hartsville, S.C., were arrested last Thursday (August 29, 2024) on those three charges after police found evidence of them co-owning multiple animals “for the purpose of fighting.”

“Two of the dogs found were in incredibly poor condition and unfortunately had to be euthanized,” SLED’s release noted. “Eight dogs and five puppies were relinquished and transported for veterinary care. The hope is for each dog to find a safe, loving home.”

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for Williamson and McDaniel’s arrest, Darlington County sheriff’s deputies were executing a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation when they discovered “multiple pit bull-type dogs tethered by chains in the back yard” of a property where the two accused individuals reside.

“These dogs were reported and documented as having visible scars consistent with dogfighting,” one probable cause affidavit noted.

Additionally, several dogs were observed to have “untreated medical conditions causing unnecessary pain and suffering,” according to another affidavit.

Upon discovering the dogs, Darlington County reached out to SLED for assistance in investigating the case – and a subsequent inquiry by its agents yielded “multiple well known indicators and instrumentalities of dogfighting,” according to an affidavit.

“Dogfighting will not be tolerated in South Carolina,” SLED chief Mark Keel said in a rare public comment. “It is cruel and undermines the safety of our communities. Law abiding citizens do not find amusement or profit in the ill treatment of animals. SLED is committed to working together with our local, state and federal partners to combat dogfighting.”

At SLED’s request, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is assisting the agency “with operational planning and removal, evidence collection, legal and investigative assistance, forensic exams, and medical and behavioral care for the 13 dogs removed.”

The animals will be relocated to an “emergency shelter operated by the ASPCA to receive medical and behavioral evaluations, care and enrichment.”

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Williamson and McDaniel are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Their cases will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fourth circuit solicitor William B. Rogers Jr.

As our outlet previously reported (here and here), animal fighting is a huge issue in South Carolina – one I have sounded off on sporadically in the past. In an editorial published in 2017, I rebuked the “inhumane treatment of animals – be it dogfighting, bear-baying or cockfighting.”

In that editorial, I urged state lawmakers to support “severe punishments” for those who “participate in (animal fights), wager on their outcome or pay to attend them.”

Anyone who has information related to dogfighting rings in their communities is encouraged to contact SLED via email at tips@sled.sc.gov.

