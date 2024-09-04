Charleston Police Seek Missing, Endangered Woman

Lowcountry woman with “memory issues” hasn’t been seen since in nearly 48 hours…

Investigators with the Charleston, South Carolina police department are asking for the public’s assistance as they seek to locate a missing woman from the Palmetto Lowcountry.

According to a release from the agency, 88-year-old Elizabeth Anna Poinsette-Fisher was last seen on Monday (September 2, 2024) at approximately 6:27 p.m. EDT. Poinsette-Fisher is 5-foot-2, 150 pounds and reportedly has “memory issues.”

At the time of her disappearance, Poinsette-Fisher was reportedly in possession of a 2016 grey/silver Dodge Journey with South Carolina license plates MZH714. The vehicle was last observed near the intersection of U.S. Highways 17 and 278 traveling southbound.

Anyone with information related to Poinsette-Fisher’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Charleston police department at 843-720-2422 and ask to speak with the on-duty central detective.

According to a news release from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Charleston police believe Poinsette-Fisher could be in the “area of Savannah, Georgia.”

