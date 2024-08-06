LIVE FEED – Tropical Storm Debby

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tropical Storm Debby continues its crawl over South Carolina after days of battering other southeastern states. Our media outlet has been tracking Debby from the beginning as it evolved from a wave to a depression to a tropical storm… and ultimately the second hurricane of 2024.

This post will be continuously updated with the latest developments as public officials and members of the community publish relevant information.

Tuesday – 8/6/24

Edisto Beach S.C. Property Damaged 8/5/24 (Via: Colleton County Sheriff’s Office)

SCDOT crews and support teams are responding to weather-related impacts of Tropical Storm Debby affecting the state's road network. As of midday today, there are closures on approximately 48 state-maintained roadways, primarily in the Lowcountry. pic.twitter.com/Jzym2LnlHJ — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 6, 2024

Check this out! ??

Two cars are stuck in a flooded roadway. A driver of a truck tried to pull one car out, but it floated to the other side and went back into the ditch.

* Don’t drive through standing water, you don’t know how deep it is. @ABCNews4 @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/9BbXw7rSsi — Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SC) August 6, 2024

Jasper County, S.C. road damage from #TropicalStormDebby … thanks to George Talmadge of Ridgeland, S.C. for posting this! pic.twitter.com/GYdCoaQZME — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 6, 2024

"I say I say issuh RAY nun – an' wee gone have sum fluddin." #FoghornGuvnah (cc: @HenryMcMaster) pic.twitter.com/Yoejdg6hRS — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 6, 2024

Seeing TONS of this in the SC Lowcountry today. This is a picture from Davidson Tower Road in Yemassee, S.C. Thanks to Destiny for posting it! #SCWX #TropicalStormDebby pic.twitter.com/wXKXbfMVw4 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 6, 2024

A look at the Colleton County, S.C. private dam that @CCSOcares officials are worried is going to collapse. pic.twitter.com/cbbTxTqCZs — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 6, 2024

Our @TheWillFolks with the very latest on #TropicalStormDebby, which has started showing its teeth in South Carolina. #SCWX https://t.co/OgTZITN0sv — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 6, 2024

Count on our media outlet to keep our audience advised as to the latest developments related to this system and its potential impact on the Palmetto State. For more information on Debby and other developments in the tropics, be sure to check out our new weather page.

