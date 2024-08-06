Court Hearing Delayed for ‘Person of Interest’ In Stephen Smith Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A court hearing for one of the primary persons of interest in the unsolved homicide case of 19-year-old Stephen Smith of Hampton, South Carolina has been delayed indefinitely.

Patrick Wilson, 26, of Brunson, S.C., was scheduled to appear in court in Greenville County this week on an unrelated charge. As we reported during the latest episode of our Month in Review, Wilson was to appear before a magistrate in West Greenville on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) in connection with a third degree assault and battery charge. Wilson was charged on July 8, 2024 and released on a $1000 personal recognizance bond the same day.

That hearing was canceled on Monday (August 5, 2024) – and has not been rescheduled.

As of this writing, Wilson does not have an attorney representing him in this matter.

Here is a discussion of the Smith case on our latest Month in Review episode…

***

(FITSTube)

***

The latest charge against Wilson is not the only pending criminal matter involving him. He was already facing a second charge in Greenville for receiving stolen goods (valued at $2,000 or less) from November 9, 2023 as well as a pending larceny charge in Hampton County from August 3, 2022.

None of the charges are related to the ongoing investigation into Smith’s alleged murder.

To recap: Nine years ago, Smith’s body was found lying in the middle of Sandy Run Road in Hampton County with a gruesome head wound. Smith’s body was discovered near Crocketville, S.C. in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015. His horrific head injury was initially believed to have been the result of a gunshot wound. It was later (quite controversially) determined to have been the result of a vehicular hit-and-run.

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reopened the investigation into the death of Smith amidst rumors that Murdaugh family members were involved. In fact, the case attracted international attention after it was featured in media coverage and documentaries related to the financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh – and the murders of his wife and son.

***

RELATED | STEPHEN SMITH CASE FILES

***

While there is no evidence any member of the Murdaugh family was involved in Smith’s death, the family name was repeatedly cited in the initial investigative report into his death. That association elevated interest in the case – and speculation surrounding the family’s purported proximity to it amplified the public outcry for justice.

Earlier this year, Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son – Buster Murdaugh – filed a lawsuit against multiple parties accusing them of defamation as it related to rumors of his involvement.

In recent weeks, our law enforcement sources confirmed that – despite certain reporting to the contrary – Wilson and Shawn Connelly, also of Brunson, S.C., remained persons of interest in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Connelly was named in the initial S.C. Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) report on Smith’s death – along with Wilson. Our media outlet exclusively published that document (.pdf) last March. Shortly thereafter, we reported on Wilson and Connelly’s shared status as persons of interest in connection with the Smith case.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

As for Wilson, while his ongoing legal woes appear unrelated to Smith’s death, those familiar with the Smith case have been following legal cases involving both Connelly and Wilson over the past years with interest. According to the clerk of court’s office, the delay of Wilson’s hearing was procedural and it will be rescheduled.

SLED’s homicide investigation is active and ongoing, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with this media outlet. The agency is continuing to conduct interviews and gather evidence in connection with the investigation into Smith’s death – although it does not appear as though any charges are imminent.

Or even likely…

It is believed there are individuals with knowledge about the events surrounding Smith’s death – people who could bring clarity to the case and peace of mind to Smith’s family. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact SLED.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

