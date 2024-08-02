Mica Miller, Stephen Smith, Badges Gone Bad – Month in Review 8/2/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This week we took a break from our standard ‘Week in Review‘ segment to host another edition of our latest offering, the ‘Month in Review.’ The FITSNews team sat down on Friday (August 2, 2024) to discuss the plethora of news that broke during the month of July.

As its name suggests, the ‘Month in Review’ recaps the biggest stories we covered over the previous four weeks – while in the process answering pressing questions from our audience about those stories. Unlike the ‘Week in Review,’ though, this show airs live.

“So if we say something crazy and stupid, we’re busted,” founding editor Will Folks noted this week.

This month’s edition covered the ongoing saga of Mica Miller – the beautiful pastor’s wife from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina whose suspicious suicide three months ago continues to stoke all manner of speculation. We discussed the surprise settlement reached between Miller’s family and her estranged husband, pastor John-Paul Miller, as well a look at several other true crime stories we are tracking.

In this episode, we also discussed the latest in the investigation into the murder of Stephen Smith — including an upcoming court hearing involving Patrick Wilson, who according to our law enforcement sources remains one of the persons of interest in the ongoing investigation.

For those of you still those of you still following the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga, we also provided an update on the status of Alex Murdaugh’s various appeals – with a focus on the status of his various motions in state court.

Finally, Andy Fancher joined us for a lively discussion on the latest in his ‘Badges Gone Bad’ series which continued to heat up as quickly as the temperatures this July.

Thanks again to everyone who tuned in for this month’s episode, and we look forward to hosting another ‘Month in Review’ at the end of this month.

