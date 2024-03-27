Programming Note: FITSNews ‘Month In Review’ Set To Launch This Week

One of my favorite things about running this media outlet is trying new things. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t – but I’m all about mixing it up. Experimenting. Evolving.

For the past two years, we’ve done a weekly segment here at FITSNews called the ‘Week in Review.’ It’s been one of our most popular formats, and has developed a loyal following. This week, we’re trying a new format … the ‘Month In Review.’

The first episode of this new show is scheduled to drop this coming Friday (March 29, 2024) at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Here’s the thing, though … unlike the ‘Week in Review,’ which we record on Fridays and publish the following morning, the ‘Month in Review’ will air live. Not only that, the show is going to be interactive. Specifically, we are going to let our audience choose the topics – and grill us with questions.

***

Submit your topics and questions for our ‘Month in Review’ by clicking HERE.

March has been an incredibly busy month, so I’m excited to start this new show with so many noteworthy topics to cover. And while I’m sure those of you still following the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ saga will want to discuss the latest developments in that case – and the latest drama surrounding embattled Murdaugh clerk of court Becky Hill – there were a ton of other stories we reported on over the last few weeks that we hope to cover.

Want to participate in our new show?

Our inimitable research director Jenn Wood – who will join me on the program Friday – has worked up a sheet where you can pick possible topics and submit your questions.

To access the sheet, click here.

I look forward to everyone joining us Friday as we give this new format a shot! Thanks to everyone for supporting FITSNews as we continue to growing – and trying new things.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

