Alex Murdaugh Retrial: The Status Conference

Our media outlet is pleased to offer live coverage of today’s status conference involving convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – which is being held two weeks ahead of Murdaugh’s retrial hearing in Columbia, South Carolina.

For our landing page recapping everything that’s happened so far with retrial hearing, click here.

While you watch these proceedings, our intrepid researcher Jenn Wood will be updating our live feed below …

LIVE FEED

10:40 a.m. EST – Harpootlian drops a bombshell stating Hill got a communication with a screen shot of someone accusing a juror of saying they were going to vote “guilty”.

10:37 a.m. EST – Harpootlian says he believes they should be able to question Hill as a hostile witness and questioning and impeachment of her character should be “wide open.”

10:34 a.m. EST – Harpootlian tells the court he’d like to address what questions she will ask and how they will handle any additional questions that come out of the initial questioning.

10:32 a.m. EST – Chief justice Toal says it’s time to get to the “heart of the matter” of this status conference, the witnesses. The jurors and Becky Hill are the primary witnesses and she would like to determine how those witnesses should be presented, who should present them and how they should be questioned.

10:30 a.m. EST – Chief justice Toal states she does not regard the State vs. Cameron as the guidance that needs to be used in making a determination about this case. She states all those cases state prejudice must be proved, not presumed. This is a huge win for the State.

10:28 a.m. EST – Griffin argues the law is “crystal clear” that if there is a presumption of prejudice, the State has the burden of proving it was harmless.

10:24 a.m. EST – Waters argues case law in South Carolina, both from our state supreme court as well as our state court of appeals, clearly states it is the defendant’s burden to show prejudice. And that is only after there’s a determination that extraneous influence occurred.

10:16 a.m. EST – Griffin argues that once the timing of the discovery is established, the burden shifts to the State to prove the contact with the jurors was harmless.

10:14 a.m. EST – Griffin assures the court they were not aware of the issue 10 days after the trail as Waters indicated. Waters responds that the defense has agreed to go through their notes and provide them. Chief justice Toal interrupts and explains she is not relying on Remmer as case law as it is a case from 1954. She will be relying on the SC supreme court decision in Green as to who bears the burden of proof.

10:12 a.m. EST – Creighton Waters begins addressing the court stating that the evidence is not after discovered. Waters argues the defense had conversations with juror 785 prior to her obtaining representation which was only a couple of days after trial.

10:09 a.m. EST – She has asked Dick Harpootlian to address the court. He has turned the floor over to Jim Griffin who argues that an evidentiary hearing is necessary as established by case law under Remmer. Griffin argues where there has been credible information that there’s been improper third party contact with the jury prior to their deliberations, a Remmer hearing is necessary.

10:06 a.m. EST – The things chief justice Toal plans to discuss today are: 1) if there is enough to warrant an evidentiary hearing despite it being scheduled, 2) the burden of proof, 3) the timing of when all the jury tampering allegations were discovered, and 4) witnesses.

10:04 a.m. EST – Court is in session. Chief justice Toal is reviewing the facts of the case in court. She thanks attorney Jay Bender for agreeing to be the voluntary media coordinator serving in the same capacity as he did during the trial last year. She asks all media members to ensure the sound is turned off on all their devices.

9:58 a.m. EST – Prior to gaveling the status conference to order, chief justice Toal instructs correctional officers to unshackle Alex Murdaugh so that “he can use his hands.”

9:54 a.m. EST – The attorneys are finally emerging from their meeting with chief justice Toal.

9:42 a.m. EST – Attorneys are still meeting behind closed doors with former chief justice Jean Toal.

9:40 a.m. EST – One of Becky Hill’s two attorneys, Will Lewis, is attending today’s conference. Lewis is seated in the next-to-last row of the courtroom.

9:30 a.m. EST – Decked out in an orange, SCDC-issued jumpsuit, Alex Murdaugh has entered the Richland County courtroom for today’s status conference.

9:25 a.m. EST – With five minutes to go before the scheduled start of the hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys just headed behind closed doors to speak with former chief justice Jean Toal.

9:22 a.m. EST – Attorney Lori Murray – who has sparred with Bland in the past – is also in attendance at today’s hearing. Murray is chatting with former S.C. attorney general Charlie Condon.

9:21 a.m. EST – Palpable tension amongst several of the attorneys in the gallery. Most notably, absolutely no one is speaking to attorney Eric Bland except his law partner, Ronnie Richter. Bland is seated three rows behind prosecutors

9:19 a.m. EST – Attorney Dick Harpootlian and lead prosecutor Creighton Waters are chatting ahead of the hearing. Doesn’t appear as though they are discussing anything related to the case.

9:02 a.m. EST – South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has just arrived for today’s hearing.

8:59 a.m. EST – Our founding editor Will Folks will be attending this morning’s hearing, although press has been prohibited from transmitting during the proceedings.

