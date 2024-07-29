Lead Attorney From Alex Murdaugh’s Former Firm Deemed ‘Incapacitated’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An attorney with ties to the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga is no longer practicing law. Earlier this month, the South Carolina supreme court acted on a recommendation from its office of disciplinary counsel to place attorney James H. Moss of Beaufort, S.C. on “incapacity active status.”

The order – signed by outgoing chief justice Donald Beatty – appointed attorney Peyre T. Lumpkin to assume responsibility for Moss’ client files, trust accounts, escrow accounts, operating accounts and any other law office accounts he formerly maintained.

James H. Moss (Provided)

“Based on the record, the court finds (Moss) is unable to practice law,” the order stated.

Moss is a founding partner of Moss and Kuhn — a law firm previously known as Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming. The name change took place not long after partner Cory Fleming’s ouster following his indictment on various crimes related to aiding the financial schemes of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

While a partner in the firm, Fleming had a hand in some of Murdaugh’s most notorious fleecings against clients including Hakeem Pinckney and the heirs of Gloria Satterfield.

Following his graduation from law school – and after a brief stint with the S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor’s office, Fleming went into private practice at Moss and Kuhn in 1996, along with Murdaugh – his college roommate.

Fleming stayed with the firm for the duration of his law career, but Murdaugh went on to join the Hampton County law firm PMPED – which has since changed its name to Parker Law.

Both Fleming and Murdaugh are currently serving prison time for those financial crimes, as is another convicted co-conspirator, Russell Laffitte, the former president of Palmetto State Bank.

All three of men are pursuing appeals.

What awareness of these acts might Moss have had? Based on his incapacitation, we may never know.

According to the court’s order, Lumpkin is authorized to receive and handle mail addressed to Moss and to make disbursements as required from any accounts formerly held by Moss.

“This order, when served on any bank or other financial institution maintaining trust, escrow and/or operating account(s) of (Moss), shall serve as an injunction to prevent (Moss) from making withdrawals from the account(s) and shall further serve as notice to the bank or other financial institution that (Lumpkin) has been duly appointed by this court,” the order states.

Count on this media outlet to keep tabs on this story … and all its loose ends.

THE ORDER …

(S.C. Supreme Court)

