Top South Carolina Democrat: No ‘Cis Straight White Man’ For Veep

A statewide leader of the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) – which currently holds zero constitutional offices in the Palmetto State, zero U.S. Senate seats, one out of seven congressional districts (ahem) and has super-minority status in both chambers of the S.C. General Assembly – is sharing unsolicited advice for her national party.

SCDP first vice chairperson Colleen Condon – who identifies as non-binary and whose pronouns are they/their – posted on Facebook this week that newly minted Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (who ascended to her new position via an effective coup against the incumbent president) need not consider a white man as her running mate.

According to Condon, in fact, the opinions of “cis straight white” men aren’t necessary to consider at all …

“White Dem men: Please stop saying we need a white male VP teammate for Kamala,” Condon wrote on their Facebook page this week. “We *&$% don’t need a cis straight white man in every room and every situation.” Most of y’all certainly don’t suggest you need a non-binary person in every room.”

Only one white male – “gay white” transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg – should make the cut to be Kamala’s “teammate,” according to Condon.

Take a look …

Condon’s dismissal of the views of straight white males is hardly the exception amongst SCDP leaders. According to two sources who participated in a recent statewide delegate call, SCDP third vice chairwoman Michelle Brandt made similar comments regarding “white men in the Lowcountry” – and how the party did not need to hear from them as it debated how to handle the coup against Biden.

Brandt, incidentally, is married to a white man who resides in the Lowcountry.

“It’s bizarre stuff,” one Democrat who was on the call told us. “And piss poor strategic thinking.”

That’s true … especially considering white men account for an estimated 34.1 percent of South Carolina’s population, according to 2020 data published by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.

In one sense, Condon’s comments don’t matter. South Carolina is not in play in the 2024 presidential election – nor has it been for decades. The Palmetto State hasn’t supported a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter in 1980. Meanwhile, it hasn’t elected a Democrat governor or U.S. senator since 1998 – and hasn’t elected a Democrat to any statewide office since 2006.

A trend its current leadership seems happy to continue …

Condon is certainly entitled to their opinion – as well as their preferred pronouns – but such divisive rhetoric is unlikely to do anything to help Democrats achieve electoral relevance in the Palmetto State. Then again, Democrats don’t really need to achieve electoral relevance given the mass of “Republicans” in South Carolina (especially “Republican” leaders) adhering to left-of-center, uniparty orthodoxy.

Imagine, though, for a moment this script was flipped?

Imagine a ranking Republican party leader made such dismissive comments about black men? Or … black women?

They’d be called out, cancelled and run out of office faster than you can say “a sphincter says what.”

(What?)

And rightfully so …

As for Condon (and Brandt), though, they’ll get a hall pass from the press and their party because when you identify as they do, you can say whatever you want without consequence – no matter how racist or hateful it may be.

All in the name of “inclusivity …”

