Biden’s Joan Of Arc Moment: Unexplained ‘Sacrifice’

President Joe Biden loves nothing more than playing the political martyr. And the 81-year-old lame duck was in full martyr mode for 11 minutes in prime time Wednesday night. Speaking to Americans from the Oval Office in the White House for the second time in a month, Biden presented himself as a modern Joan of Arc being sacrificed to protect American democracy — and he even lit the kindling himself.

Barely 72 hours after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Biden felt the need to remind people they would be deprived of his leadership for another four years – even though nobody asked for the reminder.

Everyone knew why the change at the top was being made, and it was underscored by Biden’s slow, at times slurred, delivery. In two sections in particular, he sounded more like a grandpa who’d had one too many visits to the open bar at his granddaughter’s wedding reception.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term,” he began. “But nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So, I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation.”

“You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life,” Biden continued. “But there’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

Biden wanted us to know he’s leaving the presidency with the greatest reluctance. What he didn’t mention was how he fought like a Bengal tiger to save his nomination for nearly a month – surrendering it only when he was backed into a corner by the wholesale defection of major financial donors and the en masse desertion of top D.C. Democrats.

Biden walked away from the nomination every bit as willingly as a dog goes to the veterinary clinic to get fixed.

Biden’s description of conditions when he took office versus conditions today were also interesting. He made America four years ago sound like the Last Days of Rome – with barbarians at the gates who were only turned back by his heroic efforts. America in 2024, conversely, is pretty damn close to a Garden of Eden in Biden’s assessment. He says inflation is down, prescription drug prices are cheaper and illegal crossings at the Southern border are way lower – all thanks to him.

Is any of that true? Eh …

Biden also vowed to keep fighting for the things he believes in: Abortion on demand, more aggressive climate change action and a vaguely defined plan to “reform” the U.S. supreme court.

“When you elected me to this office, I promised to always level with you – to tell you the truth,” Biden said.

Over the past few months, though, deception has been the name of the game for this president and his supporters.

Biden, senior White House officials, top Democratic Party leaders and Washington Democrats weren’t even remotely truthful about his worsening condition. Not only that, they vilified those who shared video evidence of Biden’s escalating cognitive decline – referring to these clips as “cheap fakes.”

Perhaps Biden may not have been truthful with himself about a condition many people would understandably be reluctant to accept. But when the fate of 330 million Americans, command of the world’s most powerful military, and the future of the world’s largest economy are involved, there can be no excuse for the dangerous silence of those who surround him.

Needless to say, the conspiracy to keep Biden in office wasn’t referenced in his remarks. That wasn’t Biden’s greatest omission, though. During his speech, he failed to answer the biggest question of all: “Why did you quit the race?”

Biden told us what he believes is at stake; he warned America will descend into a new Dark Age if his party loses in November; and he made damn sure his place in history is coated with a veneer of nobility via his “passing the torch” analogy.

But he never explained to Americans why he did what he did on Sunday … even though the answer is obvious.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

