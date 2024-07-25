‘KOSA’ Empowers Big Government, Fails To Protect Children Online

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by CARLY CARTER

As a mother in Anderson, South Carolina, I witness the urgent and escalating dangers our children face online. Whether on their smartphones, tablets, or school-assigned devices, the exposure to harmful material online is a pressing concern. Reports reveal that teens are devoting an alarming 8 ½ hours to screens each day. It’s imperative for federal lawmakers to swiftly craft sensible and impactful legislation to safeguard our children’s minds and futures.

However, better solutions exist than the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). Modifications to the bill have raised serious concerns among parents who value parental rights and limited government intervention. The current language shifts enforcement power from state attorneys general to the Biden Administration’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC), led by Lina Khan. Chairwoman Kahn’s track record suggests an “off-the-rails” approach that might impose a radical agenda on our children. This centralization of power could undermine the ability of states to tailor enforcement to their unique needs.

As a parent and chairwoman of the Anderson County Moms for Liberty chapter, this deeply concerns me. South Carolinians understand our community’s needs better than distant federal officials. Our state’s attorney general Alan Wilson and the South Carolina legislature have been strong advocates for our children. They should be empowered to enforce the necessary protections, not sidelined by federal agencies.

Our state has made significant strides in protecting our children with the recent passage of the Child Online Safety Act, championed by attorney general Wilson and our legislature. In addition, resolution 43-170 was passed last week, empowering the state board of education to remove books from school libraries if they are deemed to contain inappropriate sexual content according to state law.

Both pieces of legislation are essential for the safety and well-being of our children. A Pew Research study reveals that 76 percent of parents consider managing their teen’s screen time a top priority. With 95 percent of teens having access to smartphones and 38 percent acknowledging they spend too much time on them, it is evident strong safeguards are necessary.

We urge Congress to prioritize parents and state enforcement. Common sense measures are necessary that do not strip even more power away from South Carolina. Empowering state attorneys general ensures that enforcement is conducted by those who are closest to – and most understanding of – their communities.

Every day we delay, more children are exposed to inappropriate content that can have lasting impacts. It’s time for a family-first approach to online safety that respects the role of parents and local authorities. Our children’s futures depend on it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Carly Carter lives in Anderson, S.C. with her husband and two children. She is the founding chairwoman of Moms for Liberty in Anderson county since December of 2022.

