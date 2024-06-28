Joe Biden’s Debate Disaster

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

If you noticed a glow on the horizon Thursday night, it was cell phone towers set ablaze by Democratic leaders frantically calling one another. They were in full freakout mode after their party’s impending presidential nominee spent two hours looking positively baffled and befuddled before millions of Americans on live TV.

Witness Drudge Report’s headline posted before the encounter was even over: “Operation: Replace Biden; Debate Catastrophe.”

The highly anticipated showdown between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump was, in one sense (a very technical sense) a draw. There was no Reagan-esque “there you go again!” knockout blow, no memorable moment that was an instant game changer. Also, no new policy initiatives were offered from either candidate – and Trump didn’t tip his vice presidential hand, as many expected he might.

None of that mattered, though. Because presidential debates aren’t scored by a panel of three judges the way college and high school debates are. They are scored by a small (and ever-shrinking) segment of the electorate which hasn’t made up its mind – and whose criteria are (usually) maddeningly elusive for pundits and pollsters. Accordingly, it’s not a question of which candidate made and defended his positions better than the other guy. Rather, these “debates” are like extended Q&A sessions for the most important job interview on the planet. Meaning it is more than a candidate’s answers; it’s his appearance, his demeanor, and his overall vibe that determines who “wins.”

And that was where Biden blew it. Big time.

***

Appearances matter. Or as the tennis star Andre Agassi once famously said, “image is everything.”

First, Biden shuffled onto the stage like Tim Conway’s old man character on the “Carol Burnett Show.” Under the lights, he looked terrible: waxy and wan, almost as if he’d been teleported from a display at Madame Tussauds.

Next there was his voice. Soft and raspy, like a lounge singer who’d had one too many cigarettes before the show. (Team Biden tried to explain it away by saying he had a cold. Though reporters noted the White House didn’t say anything before the event about the president feeling under the weather.) His volume level throughout the evening was little better than a mumble.

Plus, Biden was slow, halting, hesitant – frequently pausing to grope for the right word. He reminded some of Ronald Reagan during his first debate with Walter Mondale in 1984. The Gipper had been so over-prepared with facts and figures that he had trouble recalling them – and it showed. Ditto for Biden this time around.

Yet bad as all of that was, it paled in comparison to what followed.

***

Joe Biden (Getty)

Biden lost the debate about twelve minutes or so into the exchange. Answering a question about the border debacle and illegal immigration, he first touted his bipartisan immigration measure and his recent executive order before melting into a blur of incoherence.

“I’m going to continue to move until we get to total ban — on the total initiative relative to what we’re going to do with more border patrol and more asylum officers,” he said.

Huh?

Trump’s response was devastatingly succinct: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either.”

Partisan loyalties aside, most Americans saw a leader who waged a two-hour battle to appear in control of the moment and his own mental faculties.

And Joe Biden lost both.

***

Needless to say, the drugs didn't work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

***

Conversely, Trump displayed two advantages: he brought energy and passion, and he was lucid. Viewers may not have agreed with what he said … or trusted his claims … but at least they could understand him.

At least they could see a mind at work as opposed to a mind in decline.

True, he was his usual salesman self, pitching the years 2017 to 2021 as a Golden Age for America – one swiftly replaced by a New Dark Age imposed by his successor. He can restore the magic, he promised; all it takes is another four-year lease on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The former president also played fast and loose with certain facts at times – or all the time, according to his detractors. But even there, Biden gave his opponent a hall pass by repeatedly saying things like “liar” and “lying” so often it turned off a chunk of viewers.

Both men also devolved into moments that were beneath the dignity of the office. Such as toward the end, when they got into a snarky spat over who had the better golf handicap. When many Americans practically have to take out a bank loan just to go grocery shopping or pay their utility bills, does anyone really give a damn about either president’s golf swing?

***

Donald Trump (Getty)

One of the biggest surprises of the night was the more-or-less even-handed performance by CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. True, they played all the Democrats’ greatest hits, from climate change to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. However, even when Trump was asked about the latter incident, the Democrats’ favorite pet word, “insurrection,” wasn’t mentioned. It was as close to a level playing field as a Republican could have hoped for.

Two things made Thursday night stand out from the run-of-the-mill presidential debates we’ve seen every four years since 1976. For the first time since the original Kennedy-Nixon debates in 1960, there was no studio audience. Just two candidates and two moderators. It was refreshing to watch them focus on each other instead of the folks seated behind the cameras. And there were two commercial breaks, too. One would love to have seen how Trump and Biden reacted to each other while the ads played.

When all was said and done, those who already supported Trump saw a clear and unambiguous “winner” – while Biden loyalists faithfully gave the ‘W’ to their guy. But that’s not why Democrats were in such a terrified – and public – frenzy. They realized independent swing voters, the handful of people who will likely decide the election in November, were asking themselves, “If he looks this bad now, how’s he going to look when he’s 86 at the end of a second term?”

Democrats have good reason to be concerned on that front.

Opinion and polling guru Frank Luntz tweeted during the debate’s first hour that his panel of independent voters was “now beginning to switch and choose … and it’s not going well for Joe Biden.”

***

***

“My focus group of undecided voters wants Joe Biden to step aside,” he wrote on X at the end of the debate. “They like him and respect him – most voted for him in 2020. But they want him to go. Tonight was a political earthquake.”

Liberal commentator Sara Spector summed it up the seismic impact of that earthquake perfectly.

“Tonight is the night the Democratic Party needs a come to Jesus moment … I can’t defend Biden if Biden can’t,” she said.

“I love Joe,” she added. “He can’t beat Trump. I’m sorry.”

That sentiment, or something very similar to it, ricocheted off all those cell phone towers with the speed of a meteor shower when the debate had ended. Democrats scrambled to come up with their next move following Biden’s big disaster in Atlanta.

Conventional wisdom agrees on at least one thing: Although a second Biden-Trump encounter is already booked for September 10, 2024 on ABC, “this is gonna be the only debate of the 2024 cycle,” reporter Andrew Desiderio wrote on X.

No argument there, Andrew.

***

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

