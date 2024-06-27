Fireworks Bring Early Fourth of July to Lake Murray

The 36th annual Fourth of July Celebration on Lake Murray is set light up this Saturday…

Thanks to the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board (CCLMC) – the Lexington Medical Center presents more than 3,000 fireworks that will light up the sky on Lake Murray this Saturday (June 29, 2024).

This year’s firework show that takes place on two lake locations – Spence Island and Dreher Island – will be synchronized to a patriotic concert of music airing on 93.1 The Lake (radio station) at approximately 9:30 p.m. EDT.

“We wish everyone a happy and safe 4th of July from the Jewel of South Carolina! Since the beginning, we have carried the tradition of hosting the fireworks show on the Saturday before the 4th of July,” said Miriam Atria, President/CEO of CCLMC. “We know families like to plan their parties, vacations, and reunions during this time and it also helps keep the event consistent each year as we join together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

Although the fireworks take place at night, the celebration begins early in the day.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EDT., Big Boy’s BBQ Food Truck will be on-site serving up BBQ for purchase while supplies last – plus snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the Dreher Island Tackle Shop, and in addition to the synchronized firework music, The Lake radio station will be having giveaways at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

For those wanting to experience the celebration in person, it is recommended that parties arrive early to ensure a spot in the park – as it closes once it reaches capacity – and bring lawn chairs, coolers, blankets and snacks.

All normal fees will apply at park sites, boat launching sites, and Marinas on Lake Murray, and Dreher Island State Park fees apply for entry: $3 adults, $1.50 SC seniors, $1 children age 6-15 and age 5 or younger are free.

Can’t make it but still want to watch?

Well, the live stream of the fireworks will air on the WIS.com news app, or stream on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV.

Should thunder and lightning occur, the celebration will be postponed to Sunday (June 30, 2024).

For more information about the 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray please visit LakeMurrayFireworks.com.

