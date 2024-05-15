MaryElizabeth Murdaugh Shares Her Story

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last summer, our media outlet published a detailed report on the sentencing of a violent sexual predator in Richland County, South Carolina – citing his case as an example of how the Palmetto State’s justice system got it right for a change.

This week, the case of Robert Drayton was placed in a entirely new context … one connecting it to arguably the biggest true crime saga of the decade and South Carolina’s “Trial of the Century.”

To recap: At around 4:00 a.m. EDT on May 4, 2021 – on the 2000 block of Greene Street near the University of South Carolina – then-39-year-old Drayton broke into the apartment of a female college student. He proceeded to break his victim’s nose prior to strangling and sexually assaulting her as she bled from her face.

Miraculously, this remarkable young woman was able to fight Drayton off after approximately twenty minutes of hell – and somehow managed to flee from her apartment and find safety.

The young woman’s strength persevered after the attack, too – as Drayton’s case made its way through the courts.

During Drayton’s trial last summer, she courageously took the stand to identify her assailant and describe for jurors the horrors he inflicted upon her.

“Not everyone has the strength to do that – and we obviously shouldn’t expect everyone to have that strength,” I wrote at the time. “But she did – and she deserves credit for that.“

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Justice was served in this case,” I noted, praising S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson and S.C. circuit court judge Heath Taylor for their roles in the process. But I also praised “the courage and resolve of the victim.”

Gipson also praised her as a “brave young woman” while Taylor hailed her as an “impressive and strong young lady.”

Because this media outlet does not identify victims of sexual assault, the name of this remarkable young woman remained a secret – until this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ted Talks posted an 18-minute video to its YouTube page featuring MaryElizabeth Murdaugh – the daughter of Hampton, S.C. attorney Randy Murdaugh and the niece of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

In the video, Murdaugh identified herself as the victim of the attack – and described in detail how it transpired, how she managed to survive it and how she has overcome it to live her best life moving forward.

“I was asleep in my apartment until I awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of my door opening,” Murdaugh recalled. “When I looked up there was a man standing above me. His hand was in his pants – masturbating the sight of my sleeping body.”

“I had never seen eyes like the ones that he looked at me with,” she said.

(Click to View)

(Ted Talks)

Murdaugh said she screamed, at which point “he told me if I screamed again he would kill me.”

“I believed him,” she added.

Murdaugh said the next twenty minutes forced her to use a wide array of skills – including regulating her breathing, feigning unconsciousness and forcing her attacker to look her in the eye as a first step to “humanizing” what was happening to her.

“In this fight, I would have to use my tools – the same tools that I developed to fight my depression,” she said. “I had to exert physical strength, but more than that I had to show emotional strength. Everything that I had learned was essential to this moment.”

According to Murdaugh, she confronted her victim during the assault.

“When he looked at my body, I grabbed his face and I forced him to look me in the eye,” she recalled. “I told him ‘I am a good person, and you are doing something horrible.’ I confronted him with his actions – and while it didn’t save me from the assault it humanized the experience.”

According to Murdaugh, she had to allow herself to look into her accuser’s eyes and “connect with him” – not because she desired any such connection, but because it was essential to her survival.

“I could have died … but I lived,” she said.

Murdaugh also recalled the moment she was able to escape from her attacker.

“When his guard was down, I took off running,” she said. “He followed behind me, but he slipped and fell at my ankles – giving me the few extra seconds that I needed to escape.”

***

RELATED | JUDICIAL BRANCH GETS IT RIGHT

***

In the aftermath of the assault, Murdaugh said her family and friends surrounded her, embraced her spiritual approach to dealing with the tragedy and gave her the support she needed “to move through this with grace.”

“We all became a little more aware of the tenderness of life – and how quickly things can change,” she said.

A month after the attack, MaryElizabeth’s life changed dramatically once again when she learned that her aunt, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and her cousin – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – had been “badly shot.”

After speaking with her father, she called her uncle John Marvin Murdaugh and asked if there was anything that could be done.

“Nothing,” John Marvin Murdaugh told her. “They’re dead. There’s nothing to be done.”

“Both of them?” MaryElizabeth recalled asking him.

“Both of them,” he replied.

According to MaryElizabeth, it was only after the murders that she learned of her uncle’s opioid addiction and history of theft – which she referred to as a “total shock and the ultimate betrayal to the integrity of our family.”

She also pulled no punches in her assessment of the media feeding frenzy that followed the case – which concluded last March with Alex Murdaugh being found guilty of the murders and sentenced to life in prison.

“I watched the biggest heartbreak of my life turn into entertainment for millions,” she said. “This changed everything I know. People that I thought loved me separated themselves from me – I was truly confronted with grief. Me and my family had our hearts broken in front of everyone – and some people chose to hold us, hug us, stand with us. Others chose to write movies about it.”

While I would certainly take issue with Murdaugh’s assessment of her family history, I don’t begrudge her for that response one bit. More importantly, whatever you think of the Murdaugh family – and whatever you may think of MaryElizabeth’s take on her relatives – it is impossible not to admire the courage, strength and resiliency she showed both during and after the horrific assault she endured.

It’s hard to imagine anyone showing that kind of mindfulness in such a situation … but it’s why she is alive today. And the fact she’s sharing that wisdom with others is nothing short of inspiring.

To watch the entire Ted Talks episode featuring MaryElizabeth Murdaugh, click here …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

