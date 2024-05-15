Supporting Teachers: Lauren Taylor Law’s Italian ‘Vacation Giveaway’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One of our absolute favorite guests to have on set is South Carolina attorney Lauren Taylor.

A criminal, family and personal injury attorney who has offices across the Palmetto State, Taylor has spent the past dozen years litigating a broad spectrum of complex civil and criminal cases. As I noted during her insightful analysis of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ saga, she’s also a “refreshingly unbiased, analytical voice on these matters – focusing her commentary exclusively on the facts at issue.”

Most importantly, Taylor is someone who gives back to her state – and specifically to those who work hard and make sacrifices in order to make it a better place.

This month, Taylor is joining her friend Jaime Huffman (the “Charleston Blonde”) for the second installment of their “Italian Giveaway” promotion – a trip for two Palmetto State educators to Italy that includes food, accommodations and private tours of this picturesque, historic country.

Know a teacher you’d like to nominate for this trip? Just go to the Instagram page of Taylor’s law firm and click on any of the posts featuring images of Italy.

Like this one …

Once you are on the post, just “like and comment” by providing the name of the teacher you are nominating for the trip – and the school where they teach. The two winners will be announced on May 20, 2024.

“We believe in the importance of supporting and recognizing the tireless work of our educators,” Taylor said. “It is an honor for us to provide these teachers with an opportunity to experience the beauty of Italy and to recharge their batteries.”

This year’s trip will take place from June 19-26, 2024. Winners will travel to Orvieto, Civita and Cinque Terre, where they will enjoy private guided tours, thermal baths, a luxury spa day, boat tours, wine tasting, and cooking classes.

Thanks to Taylor and her law firm for its commitment to supporting those working tirelessly to make South Carolina better …also, for those of you eager for more of Taylor’s legal insights, keep it tuned to the site as we are preparing to drop a big interview in which she discusses both the Mica Miller and Michael Colucci sagas.

Stay tuned!

