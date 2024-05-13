Joe Biden’s Swing State Woes Continue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Covering incumbent U.S. president Joe Biden‘s polling numbers has become almost unsporting. Like, to the point where writing about it feels almost like elder abuse. Unfortunately, the Democratic wing of the ruling uniparty in Washington, D.C. continues propping Biden up as its presidential nominee … which leaves us with little choice but to parse his plummeting polling data.

According to the latest New York Times/ Siena College survey – which bills itself as the most accurate poll in America – former U.S. president Donald Trump leads Biden in five of six key battleground states with just under six months to go before Election Day.

The surveys of registered votes found Trump ahead of Biden in a head-to-head matchup in Arizona ( +7 ), Georgia ( +10 ), Michigan ( +7 ), Nevada ( +12 ) and Pennsylvania ( +3 ). Only Wisconsin ( +2 ) leaned toward Biden, according to the Times/ Siena pollsters.

“The race was closer among likely voters,” they noted, with Biden edging Trump in Michigan and trailing only narrowly in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden has trailed Trump in key battleground states for many months – prompting speculation Democrats would try to replace him on the ballot. The window for such a move would appear to be closing, however.

Biden is getting positively blistered on the economy. He’s getting hammered especially hard on inflation – which, it’s worth noting, is also at least partially Trump’s fault. But other issues – such as how to handle the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border – showcase real differences between the two candidates.

Biden is also facing persistent erosion of his core constituencies – including the loss of woke, young progressives. These reliable Democratic voters remain irate over his initial support for Israel in the aftermath of a terrorist attack launched against it by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Biden has since pivoted on this issue, but the damage to his left flank appears to have been done …

Can the 81-year-old incumbent turn things around? Sure … although the overt censorship that delivered a victory to Biden in the last election (and which Biden has relied upon since) doesn’t seem to as available or effective as it once was.

Either way, count on this media outlet to keep tabs on these key battleground states the close we get to Election Day.

