Bizarre Video Of Embattled Myrtle Beach Pastor Surfaces

A bizarre video purporting to depict embattled Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller in the midst of an apparent manic episode appeared on social media Friday afternoon (May 10, 2024), raising fresh questions about the man at the center of one of the most widely watched suspicious death investigations in recent memory in the Palmetto State.

Miller’s wife – Mica Miller – is alleged to have committed suicide on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Her body was found in a remote pond at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. Her husband – whom friends and family members say abused and “brainwashed” his wife in the months leading up to her death – has been cleared as a suspect by authorities.

That hasn’t stopped speculation about Miller from running rampant on the interwebs.

The video – which runs for seven minutes – is undated and appears to have been recorded well before recent events pushed this saga onto the national stage. It was posted to social media by Ty Longerbeam of Myrtle Beach, S.C., who used its publication to assail JP Miller as a “complete sh*t stain to all of the other pastors who truly desire to lead people to the Lord.”

According to Longerbeam, Miller used his pulpit at the Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach to “consistently discredit (his) victims by airing out intentional degrading, inappropriate personal information.”

“NOBODY was ever mental until they met you,” Longerbeam wrote. “You are the common denominator in all of this. This video is only proof that YOU yourself have issues and YOU know what medication can do to someone.”

In the video, a man identified as “JP” is seen laying facedown on the grass next to a pickup truck – breathing irregularly, whimpering and complaining about ants biting him.

As the individual who filmed the video inquired as to his well-being, Miller told him the medication he was taking “makes me go crazy.”

“I thought I was going to see Jesus,” Miller continued in his high-pitched whimper. “There’s ants biting me everywhere.”

“I just wanna see Jesus,” Miller whimpered. “I was going to see Jesus.”

The individual filming the video asked Miller if he wants him to call 9-1-1.

“I just need to get to Jesus, that’s all,” Miller whimpered. “I just need to get to Jesus. I just want to get to heaven quickly. I don’t want any ants to stop me. Tell all my kids I love ’em please.”

Longerbeam made no bones about his desire for the video of Miller to be spread far and wide.

“Internet do your thing,” he wrote in signing off from his post …

Miller referenced his wife’s alleged mental illness in his sermon announcing her death on April 28, 2024 – news which was exclusively reported by our media outlet.

“I got a call late last night my wife has passed away,” Miller told his congregants, asking them not to discuss the news. “Yeah. It was self-induced and it was up in North Carolina and, um, we’re going to have a funeral for her next Sunday here at 3:00 p.m.”

“Ya’ll knew that she wasn’t well mentally – and that she needed her medicine that was hard to get to her,” Miller continued.

On February 8, 2024, Miller reportedly had his wife admitted involuntarily to the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health. She was released two days later. Five days after that – on February 15, 2024 – Mica Miller was accused by a member of Solid Rock of stealing money from an account associated with the church’s missionary ministry. Another theft allegation was leveled against her the following month. No probable cause was found to pursue charges against her, however, and the case was closed.

This media outlet has posted reports (here and here) detailing all manner of alleged abuse committed by JP Miller against his wife. Those reports cited police files, court documents and interviews with friends. Efforts to reach Miller to get his side of the story have been unsuccessful, but we will continue our best to try and schedule an interview with him.

This coming week, our news team will be retracing Mica Miller’s steps as she made her way from Myrtle Beach to the Lumber River State Park on that fateful Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned for that report soon …

