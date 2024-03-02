Week In Review – 3/2/2024

South Carolina’s largest, costliest infrastructure project is headed for the homestretch – but not before transportation officials reshuffled the order of several of its final phases.

This week, the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced revised plans to finish up a massive overhaul of multiple congested interchanges at the geographic center of the Palmetto State’s outdated interstate system. Heard of “Malfunction Junction?” SCDOT is seeking to untangle this clogged infrastructure artery via the ‘Carolina Crossroads’ project – which kicked off in 2020 and is currently entering its most important phase.

We broke the news of these updated plans – and then detailed them in this report.

In other news, our Andy Fancher dug deep into last week’s still-unexplained network outage at AT&T – while I joined Dylan Nolan to dissect last weekend’s ‘First in the South’ presidential primary results and discuss the state of the 2024 election as it moves forward.

