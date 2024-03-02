Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Overturn South Carolina’s Ban On Inmate Interviews

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) seeks to overturn a long-standing policy prohibiting inmates in South Carolina prisons from communicating with members of the media. South Carolina’s Department of Corrections (SCDC) has one of the most restrictive prohibitions in the nation when it comes to members of…

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) seeks to overturn a long-standing policy prohibiting inmates in South Carolina prisons from communicating with members of the media.

South Carolina’s Department of Corrections (SCDC) has one of the most restrictive prohibitions in the nation when it comes to members of the media speaking with prisoners — banning interviews by anyone, on any topic, and by any real-time means either in person, by video or by phone. While correspondence by mail is allowed, publication of a prisoner’s written speech is also prohibited.

The ACLU’s lawsuit seeks to change these policies in an attempt to preserve the “First Amendment right to receive and publish the speech of incarcerated people. “

Filed in U.S. district court in Columbia, South Carolina, the lawsuit references two inmates who “seek to publish speech on several matters of deep public concern: prison administration, prison healthcare, gender equity, and the propriety of capital punishment.” According to the filing, the organization’s ability to interview these inmates and publish what they are told is impeded by SCDC’s “overbroad” policies.

Prisoner contact with members of the press is governed by SCDC Policy GA-02.01.

The filing cited a recent incident in which notorious convicted killer Alex Murdaugh landed in hot water with prison officials for abusing his access to a state-issued tablet.

Murdaugh – imprisoned for life after a Colleton County jury found him guilty of murdering his wife and younger son – was cited by SCDC on August 28, 2023 for violations tied to his participation in a Fox Nation documentary.

“The charges involve providing information to be delivered to the news media for an interview and also using a fellow inmate’s PIN number to make a telephone call,” an SCDC press release (.pdf) stated. “These charges violate SCDC’s inmate interview policy and our policy against inmates sharing PIN numbers.”

An incident report accompanying the release stated Murdaugh “willingly and knowingly abused his telephone privileges to communicate with the news media for his own gain.”

SCDC’s policy is “rooted in victims’ rights,” according to the agency – specifically the belief that “victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news.”

“Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the media when they enter SCDC,” the release noted.

The violation resulted in an immediate revocation of Mr. Murdaugh’s tablet and phone privileges. In addition to the sanctions Murdaugh received, SCDC also sent a letter to his attorney, Jim Griffin, informing him his actions in connection with the violations were prohibited by SCDC policy and future abuses “could jeopardize [Griffin’s] telephonic communications with [Murdaugh].”

While referencing the widely reported sanctions faced by SCDC’s most well-known inmates, the ACLU’s lawsuit insisted the agency’s prohibition has far-reaching impacts on inmates who are not quite so famous.

Among them? Marion Bowman Jr.

Currently on death row for the 2001 shooting of a young Orangeburg, S.C. mother, Bowman has exhausted his appeals and post-conviction claims and is now preparing a petition for executive clemency.

As part of its mission, the ACLU advocates for death penalty abolition and improving prison conditions. In that capacity, it is working with Bowman “to help him publicize his case, his petition for clemency, and his experience of life on death row in South Carolina.”

While the ACLU has access to Bowman by telephone, video calls, and through in-person visitation, it is unable to publish his story in his own words.

“A story about Marion Bowman — that is, a telling of his case and his life behind bars — is not functionally equivalent to a story by Marion Bowman,” the lawsuit noted.

(Click to view)

Marion Bowman Jr. (SCDC)

In a statement to this media outlet, SCDC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain stood by the agency’s prohibition.

“SCDC allows inmates to write letters to the press, family or whomever they choose,” Shain said. “It also provides indigent inmates with paper, envelopes and stamps. This is a well-documented and longstanding policy and practice.”

“However, inmates who do interviews can create a prison safety concern as they gain notoriety from the media attention,” she added. “(This) can lead to issues with that inmate’s safety and other security concerns.”

Among those concerns, Shain cited institutional security.

“Allowing in-person media interviews could create opportunities for inmates to manipulate or deceive the media, potentially endangering the institution’s security,” she said. “Inmates could provide false information, make threats or exploit vulnerabilities within the system, which could lead to unrest among the prison population or even pose a risk to public safety. In-person media interviews could inadvertently reveal sensitive information about prison operations, security protocols, or even the identities of prison staff or informants. This information could be exploited by individuals seeking to harm the prison system or compromise the safety of inmates and staff.”

Shain also noted the impact in-person interviews would have on an already strained staffing situation, stating they “would require a high number of staff to properly supervise and would cause undo strain to our already extended staff compliment.”

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience up to speed on this case as it makes its way through the federal court system …

