Susan Smith Saga, Blood Money Massacre, 2024 Election – Week In Review 2/17/2024

If last year’s double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was the ‘Trial of the (21st) Century’ in South Carolina, the ‘Trial of the (20th) Century’ was the double homicide trial of convicted killer Susan Smith.

Smith was convicted in July 1995 of killing her two sons – three-year-old Michael Smith and fourteen-month-old Alex Smith – strapping them into their carseats in the back of her burgundy Mazda sedan and letting the vehicle roll into the John D. Long lake five miles northeast of Union.

Smith told police a black man had carjacked her at gunpoint and driven away with her children still inside the vehicle – a story she later confessed to fabricating. The truth? Smith killed her children because she was pursuing an extramarital relationship with a man who didn’t want kids, prosecutors alleged.

A jury took just two hours to find Smith guilty of the two murders – but prosecutors weren’t able to secure the death penalty in her case. This fall, Smith is seeking to be paroled from the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) – but before that hearing takes place, she continues to find herself in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Also this week our Andy Fancher filed a big report tied to the ‘Blood Money Massacre‘ – a mass stabbing incident that took place in Anderson County on Halloween 2015. Last December, two arrests were made in connection with this case – and the husband and wife who stand accused of the crime appeared in court this week.

S.C. circuit court judge Heath Taylor denied bond for both Amy Vilardi, 40, and her husband, Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi, 36 – but prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson have their work cut out for them if they hope to secure guilty convictions in this case.

Finally, I joined Dylan Nolan to discuss the latest rally for former U.S. president Donald Trump in ‘First in the South’ Carolina – a state he is poised to sweep a week from today. Dylan also filed an excellent piece on the ‘Republican ratchet,’ a decades-long trend of GOP appeasement that must be broken if America expects to be free and prosperous again.

