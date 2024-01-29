LIVE: Alex Murdaugh Retrial Hearing

Welcome to FITSNews’ coverage of the highly anticipated hearing in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial. The once-prominent South Carolina lawyer – scion of one of the Palmetto State’s most influential legal dynasties – was convicted last winter of murdering his wife and younger son in connection with a maze of multifaceted criminality.

Very few people have been held accountable for their roles in these institutionally enabled criminal enterprises, but a Colleton County jury found Murdaugh guilty on March 2, 2023 of the graphic murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. on the evening of June 7, 2021.

The verdicts were announced to a waiting world by Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill, who has since come under fire for allegedly tampering with the jury which found Murdaugh guilty (and, in fact, allegedly conspiring to rig the jury mid-trial).

***

***

LIVE FEED

9:03 a.m. EST – The FITSNews team is in position and ready to commence our coverate.

9:12 a.m. EST – The courtroom is packed.

9:21 a.m. EST – The rules do not allow for live updates while court is in session. I will be typing and will update the post at each recess.

9:31 a.m. EST – Alex Murdaugh has entered the courtroom. His shackles are being removed. He was escorted by eight officers from SCDOT and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The courtroom has gone from a buzz to a quiet murmur as we await former S.C. chief justice Jean Hoefer Toal to emerge from her chambers.

***

***

