What Happened At Last Week’s Murdaugh Juror Testimony Hearing

As you watch today’s live stream of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s bid for a new trial, we are now finally able to provide details on the juror testimony that took place during last Friday’s chaotic hearing.

Our media outlet abided (reluctantly) by an embargo request from former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal not to publish details of the testimony until court convened this morning (Monday, January 29, 2024).

Not surprisingly, this testimony is likely to provide insight into the questions that will be asked of juror’s during today’s hearing

Former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal conducted the questioning of the jury – the former foreperson of the Murdaugh jury. Toal stood from the bench as she questioned the juror.

Toal began the questioning by asking the juror about the answers they gave when polled about their verdict on March 2, 2023.

TOAL: “Was that an accurate answer about your verdict?”

A: “Yes, your honor.”

TOAL: “Was your verdict based entirely on testimony evidence and law presented in this case?”

A: “Yes.”

TOAL: “Did you hear Ms Becky Hill make any comment about the merits of this case?”

A: “No ma’am.”

TOAL: “Was your verdict influenced in any way by the communications of clerk of court Becky Hill?”

A: “No, your honor.”

TOAL: “An issue was raised about your private meetings with the clerk of court. Were those about any issue other than the procedure involving the case?”

A: “No. It was about a different matter, it was nothing to do with the case.”

That concluded the initial questioning of the court.

At that point, juror No. 826 was excused and exited the courtroom.

During a brief post-questioning interlude, a communication was handed to lead Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian from lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, a “memorandum” in which the juror testifying acknowledged hearing Hill say certain things to the jury on the day Murdaugh took the stand.

According to Waters, the juror informed them that prior to Murdaugh’s testimony during his trial they did hear clerk Hill say words to the effect of “It looks like the defendant is going to testify today – this is going to be an epic day.”

There was also some statement from Hill that it was “rare for a defendant to testify.”

Harpootlian at that point asked Toal to instruct the juror to return.

Toal called the juror back into the courtroom and asked her the following two questions:

TOAL: “Juror X can you verify that what I have read is something that you heard?”

A: “Yes ma’am.”

Q: Did these statements have any impact on your verdict?

A: “No ma’am.”

After these two follow-up questions, the juror was excused for the second and final time.

