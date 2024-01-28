Murdaugh Retrial Hearing: Live Q&A

We are now less than sixteen hours away from a highly anticipated hearing in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial. The once-prominent South Carolina lawyer – scion of one of the Palmetto State’s most influential legal dynasties – was convicted last winter of murdering his wife and younger son in connection with a maze of multifaceted criminality.

Those convictions are now in jeopardy thanks to allegations against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill, who has come under fire for allegedly tampering with the jury which found Murdaugh guilty (and, in fact, allegedly conspiring to rig the jury mid-trial).

Murdaugh’s attorneys will make their case tomorrow for a new trial – an effort which has been severely hamstrung by several rulings from former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal, who was tasked with resolving this portion of the Palmetto State’s seemingly interminable legal drama.

Tonight we answer your questions ahead of tomorrow morning’s big hearing … which will we also cover live right here on FITSNews.com.

