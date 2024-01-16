Donald Trump Dominates In Iowa

It was over just as it was getting started … and at some Iowa caucus locations, it was over before it even got started.

Sub-zero temperatures made worse by brittle winds didn’t stop Republicans from turning out in droves across the Hawkeye State on Monday night. At last count, more than 110,000 GOP caucus-goers cast ballots – well shy of the 2016 record but an impressive showing considering the mercury peaked at minus-2 degrees on Monday and dozens of roads remained impassable following a weekend blizzard.

Of course, many caucus-goers had barely taken off their coats and gloves when major news outlets informed them the race had already been decided. Even before votes were cast in some caucus locations, Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses (based entirely on entrance polling) by the Associated Press at 8:30 p.m. EST.

***

From then on, there were only two questions: Would Trump break 50 percent , and would it be Florida governor Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley who came in second? The answers to those questions: “Yes,” Trump did win a majority of votes ( 51 percent , actually). And it was DeSantis who emerged victorious in the undercard battle – drawing 21.2 percent of the vote compared to Haley’s 19.1 percent .

That order of finish was a flip from the final polling in the race, which showed Haley surpassing DeSantis for second place – enjoying a three-percentage point lead in Iowa on the eve of the caucuses.

Less than two hours after being declared the victor, Trump took the stage in Des Moines and delivered perhaps the biggest shock of the night. He displayed something many Republicans complained had been missing in his third run for the White House: A softer side. Missing were the “De-Sanctimonious” and “Birdbrain” putdowns of his top two opponents. In their place, to a certain extent, was a kinder and gentler Donald Trump, a politician who tried to be more uniter than divider.

(Click to view)

Former U.S. president Donald Trump celebrates his landslide victory in the 2024 Iowa Caucus with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa on January 15, 2024 (Team Trump)

Trump had barely finished speaking when the next big news of the night dropped: Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – who finished with a better-than-expected 7.7 percent of the caucus vote – announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsing the former president.

Up next was DeSantis, who sounded a lot like Elton John’s old song, “I’m Still Standing.” Despite the backing of popular Iowa governor Kim Reynolds and a bevy of big-name evangelical leaders, second place was the best he could manage – and a 30-point distant second place at that.

Still, DeSantis lives to fight another day – which would have been highly unlikely had he finished in third place.

The biggest loser of the night? Haley. After weeks of shouting that her campaign was “surging,” it appears as though Trump’s former U.N. ambassador surged too soon. Also, after months of arguing she could appeal to independents and moderates to win next November, a distant third place feels like a participation trophy.

Haley’s showing was especially disappointing after Democrats attempted to organize a crossover campaign on her behalf … and after former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a converted #NeverTrumper and the most liberal Republican running for president, dropped out of the race. While Christie did not endorse Haley, it was believed many of his supporters would gravitate to her candidacy.

They did not … at least not in Iowa.

(Click to view)

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley addresses her supporters following a third-place finish in the 2024 Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024 (Haley for President)

In remarks that were clearly aimed beyond the state that had just rejected her, Haley stuck to her guns and insisted that she — and she alone — could deliver America from the (in her eyes) twin evils of Trump and Biden.

“Now it’s on to New Hampshire, where this campaign is the last best hope of stopping the Trump-Biden rematch that no one wants,” Haley said. “We offer America a better choice.”

Where does the race go from here?

The snowy, cornstalk-stubbled fields of Iowa are half a continent away from South Carolina. But what happened there on Monday night will directly impact the Republican presidential primary here in five weeks. To see where the candidates are placing their political capital, just follow the contrails of the jets taking off from Iowa. Haley headed straight to New Hampshire. DeSantis made a quick foray to South Carolina, then likewise sped off to the Granite State.

New Hampshire holds its first-in-the-nation presidential primary next Tuesday. The Iowa playbook could be flipped there as liberal New England will be a much harder sell for the solidly conservative DeSantis and much friendlier territory for Haley, who has been firmly ensconced in second place in the Granite State for weeks.

As for Trump? He headed to a courtroom in Manhattan, where he was scheduled to appear Tuesday as a criminal defendant in one of the many cases that could still entangle his path to the presidency.

***

