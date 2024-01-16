S.C. Circuit Court Candidate Replaced On Legislative Ballot

South Carolina’s Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC) convened this week to discuss an alleged “rule violation” by one of three candidates vying for an at-large circuit court judgeship this election cycle.

The impromptu hearing — overshadowed by vice president Kamala Harris’ incoming visit to the S.C. State House — came one day before members of the S.C. General Assembly were permitted to publicly pledge their support and/or endorsement for judicial candidates.

The focus of Monday’s hearing? Allyce Bailey, a candidate vying for at-large seat 11 who currently serves as deputy county attorney for Richland County. With the exception of her four-person team, the only other individual to attend Monday’s hearing was state representative Joe White.

Upon the commission’s request, Bailey read aloud the first and last portions of S.C. Code § 2-9-70 (C), a statute which prohibits judicial candidates from contacting — either directly or indirectly — members of the S.C. General Assembly prior to a prescribed deadline.

In this judicial election cycle, that deadline is 12:00 p.m. EST today (January 16, 2024).

HAPPENING #NOW: S.C. Circuit Court candidate and Deputy Attourney for Richland County, Allyce Bailey, appearing before the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (#JMSC) following an “alleged rule violation.” pic.twitter.com/pWawvm061t — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) January 15, 2024

The JMSC then presented Bailey with printed text messages she confessed to sending at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 12. According to her own testimony, the recipients were a “general group” of family, friends and churchgoers who had expressed an interest in supporting her candidacy.

While Bailey’s messages were not provided in full, JMSC member Pete Strom transcribed a portion of them in Monday’s meeting.

“This Tuesday is a critical day in the election process. So, if you have time before then to even just shoot a text or leave a voice message, I would be most appreciative. Praying 1,000-fold for your kindness in advance … Hold off! Don’t call until Tuesday at noon!!!!!!”

“I was obviously texting too quickly,” Bailey testified, in part. “And I get that it was a poorly written text message. I was tired and busy and technology gets the best of us all sometimes. But I want to make a distinction between the fact that I was not asking them to text (legislators) or voicemail (legislators) before Tuesday.”

While at least one JMSC member claimed her text messages were a “clear violation of the law,” the commission nonetheless found Bailey qualified to continue her candidacy. They did not, however, permit her candidacy to continue. Instead, commissioners voted 6-3 to put Summerville, S.C. attorney Russell D. Hilton in the third and final slot on the ballot for this at-large seat – meaning Bailey’s name will not be before lawmakers when they vote to fill this post in the coming weeks.

”That rule violation by Allyce Bailey — I bet you every one of the candidates has broken it, or worse,” a former lawmaker familiar with the process told this media outlet.

Count on FITSNews to continue covering this issue – including a request for JMSC to review all communications with all judicial candidates vying to interpret our laws and determine our proceedings.

