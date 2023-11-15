Nikki Haley: GOP ‘Minister Of Truth’ Proposes National Social Media Registry

In her latest bid to pander to America’s deep state, former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential contender Nikki Haley wants to force all social media users to verify their identities online to counter what she referred to as a growing “national security threat.”

This alleged threat is rooted in “anti-zionism,” according to the warmongering neoconservative – who vowed her social media verification regime would be enacted on her “first day” in office.

Haley invoked this unconstitutional, Orwellian mandate during an appearance on Fox News this week. Its ostensible origin? A recent ramp up in anti-semitism following last month’s resumption of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities in the Middle East.

“Anti-semitism was always bubbling underneath the surface, but now we’re seeing this massive exaggeration of it, but no one’s talking about why,” Haley said. “The truth is, if you look at social media, the misinformation and the dramatic sides of social media are instigating this. Why? Because it’s being pushed by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Haley’s solution to this alleged misinformation campaign?

“Every person on social media should be verified by their name,” she said.

Wait … what?

“First of all, it’s a national security threat,” Haley continued. “When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say. And it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots and the Chinese bots. And then you’re going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it.”

Ah, sweet civility … enforced by the clenched fist of Haley’s Ministry of Truth.

Take a listen …

***

NEW – Nikki Haley Says Allowing People to Post on Social Media Anonymously is a 'National Security Threat’



"Every person on social media should be verified by their name…It gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots"pic.twitter.com/C6GoT7n1cN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 14, 2023

***

Haley has been gaining ground in the GOP presidential race of late, but her gaffe was immediately seized upon by Florida governor Ron DeSantis – who is battling her for second place in the Republican primary.

“You know who were anonymous writers back in the day?” DeSantis wrote on X. “Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers. They were not ‘national security threats,’ nor are the many conservative Americans across the country who exercise their Constitutional right to voice their opinions without fear of being harassed or canceled by the school they go to or the company they work for. Haley’s proposal to ban anonymous speech online — similar to what China recently did — is dangerous and unconstitutional. It will be dead on arrival in my administration.”

Of course this issue isn’t just about people being canceled culturally for having views that fail to conform to the “herdthink,” it’s about the government harvesting all of this information.

In fact, on a subsequent podcast appearance, Haley proceeded to say the proverbial quiet part out loud.

“I want everybody’s name,” she said on the Ruthless podcast.

Whoa …

***

RELATED | BIDEN ADMIN ENJOINED FROM FURTHER CENSORSHIP

***

That comment drew a sharp rebuke from one of DeSantis’ top South Carolina supporters, Stacy Shea, who correctly referred to Haley as “the presidential candidate who doesn’t use her own name.”

Haley was born Nimrata Randhawa in Bamberg, S.C. on January 20, 1972. She changed her name – and her religion – ahead of her entry into professional politics in 2004.

DeSantis and his backers weren’t the only ones pillorying Haley.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy – who sparred with her extensively during last week’s third GOP debate – criticized her in a similar vein.

“Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison wrote the Federalist Papers under pseudonym(s),” he wrote. “Here’s what they would say to Nikki Haley if they were alive: Get your heels off my neck and go back to England.”

Ramaswamy went on to say Haley’s position “is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook.”

He’s correct on that, too …

“Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House,” Ramaswamy added.

Indeed …

Our friends at Zero Hedge also rebuked Haley, describing her as “a defense industry lobbyist disguised as an aging MILF” – one seeking to “hand the U.S. government a nice list of exactly who’s saying what, and where.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

