American Warplanes Attack Syrian Targets

United States warplanes carried out attacks on multiple Iranian “proxy” targets in northeastern Syria this week – a major escalation of America’s involvement in the mushrooming conflict in the Middle East. The latest hostilities began three weeks ago when the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive terrorist attack against the state of Israel from its home base within the Gaza Strip.

An estimated 1,400 Israelis were killed in that attack with another 224 people – including dozens of foreign nationals – taken prisoner. Israel’s reprisals against Hamas-held Gaza have killed an estimated 6,550 Palestinians and wounded another 17,440 . Thirty-three Americans have died in the conflict and at least ten Americans are believed to be among Hamas’ hostages.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), American warplanes conducted “self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria” allegedly used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” the statement continued.

U.S. president Joe Biden is said to have personally directed the attack “to make clear that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel and its interests.”

“The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop,” the statement continued. “Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces. We will not let them. If attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.

The strike came two days after the Pentagon announced it was deploying a squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to the Middle East “to further enhance the ability of U.S. forces to defend themselves.”

It also comes as Biden is proposing a massive military aid infusion for Israel – on top of the $3.8 billion taxpayers already provide on an annual basis to the Jewish State (not counting supplemental packages).

