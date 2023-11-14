Nikki Haley Touted As ‘Only Candidate Who Can Save Economy’

Former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is the “only candidate who can save the economy,” according to top Wall Street banker Jamie Dimon.

Dimon has been “talking privately” with Haley and “believes she has the potential to bring the country together,” according to Mike Allen of Axios.

“Dimon admires Haley’s grasp of the economy, and her recognition of the role that business and government can play in driving growth by working together,” Allen reported on Tuesday.

Dimon – a 67-year-old billionaire from New York – has spent the past two decades at the head of America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase. The bank took more than $25 billion from taxpayers during the 2008 “Troubled Asset Relief Program” bailout spearheaded by former U.S. president George W. Bush.

Dimon claimed his bank took the money “for the good of the country,” even though it didn’t need it.

“I do wish it would have been possible to distinguish between the healthy and the unhealthy banks in a way that didn’t’ damage the success of the program – so as not to create a situation where the public was left with the impression that all the banks were bailed out,” Dimon lamented at the time.

Dimon is no fan of former U.S. president Donald Trump. In 2018, for example, he bragged about running against Trump – and beating him.

“I think I could beat Trump … because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is,” Dimon said, according to a CNN report. “And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy.”

Trump has panned Dimon as “nervous mess.”

Dimon is a Democrat, although he told CNBC in 2019 “my brain is kind of Republican.”

