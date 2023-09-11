America Needs A Third Way

It’s a positively dismal time to be an American voter – and an even worse time to be an American taxpayer. Two-and-a-half centuries into our representative democratic experiment, the wheels certainly appear to be coming off of our Republic. America is badly broken – mired in debt and divisiveness due to the profligacy and “progressiveness” of a dysfunctional two-party system and the corporate/ cultural forces propping it up (and profiting from its dysfunction).

It’s certainly true Republicans and Democrats have evolved considerably since they became the only games in town way back in the 1850s (the beginning of the so-called “third party system”). They’ve flipped geographically and ideologically – but the underlying false dichotomy has remained unchanged.

An echo, not a choice …

***

RELATED | PALMETTO POLITICAL STOCK INDEX

***

Meanwhile, the federal behemoth – an increasingly unwieldy and weaponized labyrinth of bureaucracies – grows like a cancer on the body politic. And leaders of both parties (whose cognitive functions can charitably be described as “slipping”) continue to recklessly engage in costly military misadventures around the globe in the name of American imperialism – self-serving provocation using other people’s blood and treasure.

There’s also a new orthodoxy of indoctrination – one in which everything (especially truth) is fluid.

But it’s not just “teleprompted” Joe Biden and “freeze-framed” Mitch McConnell who continue endangering/ selling out America at every turn. Nor was it just Barack Obama‘s and George W. Bush‘s presidencies which accelerated the collapse we are witnessing today. Even former U.S. president Donald Trump – perceived by many on the right to be a great populist – bowed to the money-printers during his term in office from 2017-2021.

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

That’s right; Trump sold out, too.

As the 2024 election comes into focus, the probability of a Biden-Trump rematch is high – almost a foregone conclusion, in fact. This has led many who care about the future of the American Republic to openly weep for it. On the GOP side, Trump at one time seemed as though he would face a credible challenge from Florida governor Ron DeSantis. But then the woke left began its “Indictment-palooza” against him – and its multi-pronged assault against DeSantis.

Now the GOP base has rallied behind the former president, making him the presumptive Republican nominee.

Take a look at this aggregate polling data from RealClearPolitics …

(Click to view)

GOP presidential polling at the time of the first indictments compared to today. (RealClearPolitics)

On the Democratic side, Biden is also cruising to his party’s nomination – especially after California governor Gavin Newsom made it clear last week he would not be challenging the incumbent in 2024.

Still, Biden is struggling generate enthusiasm within his own party – especially amongst millennial voters. According to a CNN poll released last week, a whopping 67 percent of Democratic (and Democratic-leaning) voters believe the party should nominate someone other than Biden in 2024. And while many are rightfully concerned about his age and acuity, there is also an undercurrent of opposition to Biden owing to the fact he is perceived by many Democrats to be insufficiently liberal.

Wait … what?

What presidency are these people watching?

The makeup of the Democratic base is shifting. Earlier this year, Gallup’s pollsters found a record 54 percent of Democrats identified as liberals – up from 25 percent just prior to the turn of the century. Biden was never the first choice of these voters, but the party elites have rigged the primary system in his favor the same way they rigged it for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

(Click to view)

U.S. president Joe Biden speaks at a Pride 2023 celebration at the White House earlier this year. (The White House)

With both major parties poised to submit unappetizing general election options for voters’ consideration next November, what are independent-minded voters to do?

According to Gallup, last month 47 percent of the American electorate described itself as independent – compared to 26 percent which identified as Democrat and 25 percent which identified as Republican. That independent number has climbed as high as 49 percent within the last year – and dipped as low as 35 percent.

Imagine how high that number would be if credible ballot options were to emerge outside of the current two-party stranglehold?

This media outlet has editorialized frequently on the need for a third party – and I have written extensively as to the potential viability such a party might enjoy (assuming it was geared toward fiscal conservatism and social liberalism). Unfortunately, as of this writing the only third party options on the horizon appear to be GOP and Democratic retreads – candidates who embrace the very worst of the mushy middle of the American political spectrum. No Labels? No thank you …

Nearly four years ago I wrote of there being “a viable pathway to the presidency that falls between the interminable lies and betrayals of both the left and the right,” a pathway which needed only “a fiscal conservative, pro-free market, social libertarian, non-interventionist candidate who is willing to tread it.”

As 2024 comes into clearer focus, the need for such a candidate has never been greater … and yet the stranglehold grows ever tighter. The inevitable outcome? The asphyxiation of the American dream.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

