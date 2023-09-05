Alex Murdaugh Appeal: The Press Conference

Earlier today, our media outlet reported exclusively on a bombshell filing from attorneys representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – a motion which alleged extensive jury tampering during his double homicide trial in Colleton County, South Carolina earlier this year.

Murdaugh, 55, a disbarred attorney and alleged fraudster from Hampton, S.C., was found guilty of the graphic 2021 murders of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at the family’s former hunting compound, known locally as Moselle.

The jury deliberated for only a few hours before returning its verdict: Guilty on all counts. The following day – March 3, 2023 – Murdaugh was sentenced to consecutive life sentences by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

This week, Murdaugh’s attorneys submitted a motion (.pdf) claiming Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill engaged in systematic manipulation of the jury – allegedly steering its perceptions of the case and fabricating a social media scandal to have a pro-Murdaugh juror removed.

Specifically, they alleged that Hill “asked jurors their opinions about Mr. Murdaugh’s guilty or innocence, instructed them not to believe evidence presented in Mr. Murdaugh’s defense (including his own testimony), lied to the judge to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty and pressured jurors to reach a guilty verdict quickly so she could profit from it.”

In addition to the complaint, Harpootlian and Griffin sent a letter (.pdf) to U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs referring the allegations against Hill to her office for criminal investigation.

