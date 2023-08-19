National Group Ramps Up Ad Blitz Against Trump-Biden Rematch

AFP-Action launches new campaigns in early-voting states … but can their ads move the needle?

Eager to give voters a choice beyond the “least-bad option at the top of the ticket,” a national conservative grassroots organization is ramping up its campaign against former U.S. president Donald Trump.

AFP Action – which has been running ads in early primary states targeting Trump’s lack of electability – uncorked a new radio spot this week referring to Trump as current U.S. president Joe Biden‘s “secret weapon.”

The radio ad – which is running on eighteen stations in “First in the South” Carolina starting today (August 19, 2023) – reinforces the message at the heart of the group’s previous campaigns against Trump: That he can’t beat Biden next November.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats know Donald Trump cannot win the general election and they’re doing everything they can to ensure he is the nominee,” the new radio ad noted. “If Trump is on the ballot, he’ll drag the House and Senate races down with him. We’ll lose the White House, the House and the Senate – just like we did before.”

“Donald Trump as nominee ensures four more years of Biden – and a Democrat-run House and Senate determined to push through a radical, progressive agenda,” the ad continued.

Take a listen …

(Click to listen)

(Via: AFP-Action)

Accompanying the radio spot is a flood of new mailings and digital ads aimed at “choosing a Republican presidential candidate who can win the general election, make Biden answer for his failures, and get things done that will put America back on track.”

“AFP Action is ready to help Americans turn the page and elect a better candidate who can lead our country forward,” a release accompanying the new advertisements noted.

“Voters deserve a better choice in the general election, than trying to determine which is the least-bad option at the top of the ticket,” AFP-Action senior advisor Candace Carroll said. “The current and former president are among the least popular choices in recent memory. AFP-Action is confident that South Carolinians can improve our choices by nominating someone new — and this set of ads is part of the plan to improve our choices and set presidential politics on a better trajectory.”

Here is one of the mailings …

(Click to view)

(Via: AFP-Action)

As I noted earlier this month, AFP-Action’s ad campaigns “certainly have their work cut out for them.”

According to the latest composite polling data from RealClearPolitics, Trump is backed by 54.8 percent of the GOP electorate nationwide. Furthermore, he leads his top rival – Florida governor Ron DeSantis – by a whopping 40.5 percentage points nationally (and by similarly large margins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina).

Trump’s national lead is at its largest since RealClearPolitics began tracking 2024 data – and has been driven in large part by the revulsion of the GOP base to the flurry of criminal indictments against him.

“Nationally, the battle lines over Trump are set in stone: His opponents view him as a traitor who tried to overthrow the government, mishandled classified documents – and paid off several of his porn star mistresses,” columnist Mark Powell and I observed in a recent edition of our Palmetto Political Stock Index. “Meanwhile, Trump adherents see him as an effective president who restored our economy – and could do it again were it not for the weaponization of American ‘justice.’”

Of course that’s just part of the equation …

“Such predictable divining rod factionalism misses the point: Installing Trump as the GOP nominee isn’t just the goal of the MAGA movement – it is increasingly clear that keeping Trump atop the Republican mountain is the raison d’être of the Left, too,” we added.

Next week marks a major milestone in the GOP nominating fight: The first debate amongst the GOP candidates. Scheduled for Wednesday evening (August 23, 2023) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the forum will be televised nationally on Fox News.

Trump will not participate in the debate, The New York Times exclusively reported earlier this week. Currently scheduled to attend are DeSantis, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former vice president Mike Pence, U.S. senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum.

Republican presidential hopefuls will face voters for the first time in the Iowa Caucus on January 15, 2024. New Hampshire’s primary comes eight days later (January 23, 2024) followed by Nevada’s primary on February 8, 2024 and South Carolina’s on February 24, 2024.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

