Chinese Spy Balloon Moving Over South Carolina

Will it be shot down over the Atlantic Ocean?

A purported spy ballon launched by the Chinese government moved across the northern part of South Carolina on Saturday morning – with sightings of the ominous white orb reported over Rock Hill and Lancaster, S.C.

The balloon is expected to fly over the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday around noon – setting up a potential global geopolitical showdown.

What will the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden do once the balloon crosses over the Atlantic Ocean into America’s territorial waters?

Good question …

With the so called #spyballoon over Rock Hill, SC, the NOAA hysplit model shows it making to #Africa in about 9 days. Will cross the U.S. coast in about 3 hours or so. That should happen between #Wilmington and Myrtle Beach. pic.twitter.com/MmLUOyjt6S — Dan Satterfield (@wildweatherdan) February 4, 2023

A better question? Why wasn’t this surveillance device shot down the moment it was detected over American air space (a.k.a. the Air Defense Identification Zone of North America)?

“The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” a Pentagon spokesman told CNN.

Officials say the orb is moving east approximately 60,000 feet above the earth.

The Chinese government insists the white balloon is a civilian meteorological airship with an exclusively scientific purpose and limited steering capability – one that veered off course due to unexpectedly high winds.

U.S. officials have disputed that contention, arguing the floating orb is a “high-altitude surveillance balloon.”

“We know that it’s a surveillance balloon,” the Pentagon spokesman continued. “We do know that the balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law which is unacceptable.”

The scandal over the balloon comes six months after former U.S. speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China by making a formal visit to Taiwan – an island nation over which China claims sovereignty.

Whether the balloon is shot down or not, it has already sparked a geopolitical crisis. U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing on Friday – calling the alleged Chinese espionage activity an “irresponsible act and a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law.”

Stay tuned …

