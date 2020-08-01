Hurricane Isaias: Storm System Slows, Shifts East. Here’s The Latest For SC

After the tricky storm system slowed down and shifted slightly again, Hurricane Isaias has increasing potential of impacting South Carolina early next week with anything from dangerous rip currents in Hilton Head to six inches of rain in Charleston.

“In addition to pronunciation, Isaias remains a challenging, yet underwhelming storm,” Mark Malsick of the S.C. climate office said Saturday.

On Saturday, Hurricane Isaias was made landfall over the Bahamas as a Category 1 storm, unleashing 80 mph winds and moving at speeds of around 12 mph in a northwestern direction, according to the National Hurricane Center‘s (NHC) latest 2 p.m. Saturday update. A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the southeast Florida coast.

“Although Isaias has weakened after passing over Andros Island, some re-strengthening is expected tonight and Sunday morning when the cyclone will be moving over the warm waters of the Straits of Florida and the Gulf Stream. Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane through Monday, followed by slow weakening beginning Monday night or Tuesday,” the NHC said in its latest update.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday afternoon that South Carolina residents, especially those on the coast, should prepare for the storm, but he had “no intention” of issuing an evacuation order.

The forecast for South Carolina remains considerably uncertain due to Isaias’ shifty track, but the Myrtle Beach area appears to have the highest risk for this storm as of Saturday.

Here’s the latest NHC track as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The track slightly shifted east early Saturday, but is expected to weaken into a tropical storm. The storm slowed, which means South Carolina shouldn’t see any impact from the system until later Monday.

“Isaias will only be 35 miles offshore Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon, close enough to put some varsity winds over the beach,” Malsick said. “Starting at 4 PM, 25 mph winds ramp up to 45-50 mph with gusts to 60 diminishing rapidly after 1 AM Tuesday. 35 gusting to 50 at 4 PM over Charleston. At 4 PM in Beaufort: ‘What tropical storm?'”

Hiton Head, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach are well within the latest “cone of uncertainty.” The latest NHC track looks better for the Midlands with minimal impact — but that could change in the next 48 hours.

The “cone of uncertainty” is a five-day outlook based on historical data projecting a 60-70 percent chance the tropical cyclone will remain within the track during that time frame.

Considering that a third of hurricanes fall outside of these projected cones, it’s important to note that this storm’s track is still widely unknown.

If Hurricane Isaias stays well off the coast as the NHC predicts, South Carolina’s beaches can expect about a 30-40 percent chance of seeing tropical storm force winds Monday afternoon, according to the Based on the current track, the National Weather Service -Charleston.

Here’s what the the coastal areas of Hilton Head, Beaufort, and Charleston to expect to see from Isaias likely Monday:

Because the storm is still a long ways from South Carolina, Hurricane Isaias’ track could still change.

” There is still very good agreement in the models with the offshore fly-by track as a 70 mph tropical storm on Monday albeit later and farther offshore with an initial landfall between the other Carolina’s Wilmington and Morehead City Tuesday morning,” Malsick said.

Take a look at the spaghetti models for the storm.

And some models still track Isaias running up the west coast of Flordia.

According to NHC meteorologists, Isaias has a large footprint with tropical-storm-force winds reaching up to 115 miles from its center. This means that the east half of South Carolina from the Midlands to the coast should be watching this storm closely this weekend. Hilton Head, and Charleston could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph through Monday.

As for rainfall, National Hurricane predicts Charleston to Myrtle Beach would see the most rain (between 4-6 inches), Hilton Head and Beaufort could see about 2-3 inches of rain of rain from Sunday to Tuesday, while Columbia and the Midlands may get 1-2 inches of rain.

Even if South Carolina is spared the brunt of Isaias’ fury, the Palmetto State would be wise not to let its guard down. According to a new report from Accuweather, its hurricane team has increased its forecast for named tropical systems – calling for an estimated four-to-six major hurricanes in what it is referring to as a “hyperactive” season.

We will continue to closely monitor Isaias as it strengthens in the Atlantic…

