Sheriff Missing Amid Federal Probe, Armed With Fully Automatic Weapons And SWAT Gear

Spartanburg County sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright remains unaccounted for weeks after announcing an abrupt leave of absence during a federal investigation.

One of South Carolina’s most recognizable sheriffs has vanished from public view amid an active federal-state investigation — and is believed to be in possession of multiple fully automatic firearms obtained through his department, according to law enforcement sources.

Nearly a month after vanishing under the guise of a “leave of absence,” the whereabouts of Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright remain unconfirmed as federal authorities continue gathering testimony and financial records tied to an investigation with no publicly known focus.

The 60-year-old was last seen by subordinates around April Fools’ Day 2025, wearing a semi-automatic Shadow Systems pistol on his hip.

First elected in 2004, Wright serves as the top law enforcement officer in Spartanburg County — a fast-growing region in the Palmetto Upstate. Anchored by Interstate 85, it’s home to one of the nation’s busiest inland ports and encompassing one of the state’s most dangerous cities, according to AreaVibes.

A self-described Christian conservative who spent over two decades casting himself as a moral authority over politics and policing, Wright absconded from the very department he ruled without rules the moment his own integrity came under federal scrutiny.

Although a federal grand jury has been empaneled to examine evidence against him, sources familiar with the investigation say it may extend beyond Wright and reach into other government-subsidized employees, including members of his own department.

The probe — led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) — is said to have continued gathering testimony even after Wright announced his leave of absence, reportedly to address a long-rumored pill dependency.

“The feds are definitely looking at financials,” said a former deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). “But what they’re realizing is it goes way deeper than the sheriff… Chuck has a way of compromising other people and dragging them down with him.”

That same disregard, sources say, extends to how Wright handles public money.

Months before abandoning ship, Wright traded in his county-issued Tahoe — with just over 28,000 miles on it — for a 2024 Ford F-150 King Ranch valued at more than $73,000 . Records obtained by a former deputy show taxpayers covered a significant portion of that cost.

The cherry-red pickup was later fitted with a full-size bed gun safe, which sources say Wright attempted to upgrade using county funds — not for functionality, but because he preferred the look of a newer model.

Around the same time that request was reportedly denied, a lieutenant overseeing the department’s armory conducted an internal inventory. Sources familiar with the audit say multiple weapons were unaccounted for — including at least one fully automatic firearm.

The weapon — a pre-ban H&K MP5 — was reportedly obtained through seizure. It was last logged under Wright’s name on an evidence sheet, and multiple sources claim he has shown it off to others despite having no operational reason to possess it.

Wright’s habit of flaunting weapons extends beyond the evidence room and into the government-subsidized arsenal, according to his former colleagues.

“Several people have witnessed him selling Spartanburg County firearms to civilians,” a newly resigned deputy told FITSNews. “He truly believes, and he truly says, ‘I’m the sheriff. I can do whatever I want. It’s my name on the building…’ He fully believes that.”

That same mindset reportedly led Wright to gift a fully automatic rifle acquired through a federal surplus program. The weapon — possibly an M4 — was handed off to a retiring deputy without any documentation, and was later recovered after a routine audit.

In addition to firearms, multiple former deputies allege Wright has stockpiled thousands of dollars’ worth of SWAT gear, including body armor, a tactical shield, a helmet, a gas mask, and potentially flashbangs and smoke bombs — though specifics remain unclear.

Some of that gear may be stored at Wright’s home in Wellford, where one former law enforcement officer said a ground-level room attached to the garage, facing McCarter Drive, was reinforced with metal during construction.

“I was there in the early stages of the building,” the retired officer told FITSNews. “He had put an eighth-inch, quarter-inch steel on the walls and in the ceiling.”

Spartanburg County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright kisses his wife, Kimberly Wright, during his installation ceremony on January 15, 2025. (Spartanburg County/Facebook)

The same source claims the garage was built with “help” from one of Wright’s former associates — a known gambling kingpin who later forfeited several million dollars, multiple vehicles, and property to the sheriff’s office following a 2015 criminal case.

Wright later caught flack for commandeering one of those vehicles — a 2012 Ford Raptor — as an “official law enforcement” pickup that, according to him, didn’t cost taxpayers a cent. In reality, the county paid off a $20,000 lien on the truck and spent another $5,580 customizing it.

“Some shady shit went on with that [2015] case,” said a former SCSO investigator. “The sheriff’s office took millions off this [gambler] — pretty much shook him down and blew hundreds of thousands of dollars on shit… they spent the money on anything they wanted.”

While law enforcement officers familiar with Wright’s department have placed him in Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida following his abrupt leave of absence, others aren’t convinced he ever left the county he’s patrolled for nearly four decades.

“As of [mid-April], he was not in rehab — perhaps waiting to be admitted,” a county employee told FITSNews prior to our last report on Wright. “An [SCSO] deputy went by his house just to check on him, and he was home… They spoke briefly.”

Constituents keeping tabs on the sheriff’s property say his King Ranch pickup has continued shifting positions outside his reinforced garage in recent weeks, despite no confirmed sightings of Wright himself.

As the federal grand jury continues gathering testimony behind closed doors, Wright remains armed, unaccounted for and under federal investigation — all while drawing a $3,828 weekly salary, according to open-source records.

“People have been so blindsided by this man, it makes me sick to my stomach,” added the spouse of a former SCSO deputy. “Like my husband, Chuck put his hand on that Bible and took an oath… When you break that, you’re spitting in the face of God.”

As Wright’s legacy unravels, his unofficial plan to pass the sheriff’s badge to his scandal-scarred son, Jared “Andy” Wright, looks increasingly unlikely. Last summer, the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) opened an investigation into the sheriff’s allegedly illegal, nepotistic hire of his biological son.

As of this publishing, Chief Deputy William “Billy” Parris has assumed the sheriff’s authority — a longtime SCSO deputy with deep institutional ties to Wright, and someone multiple sources say is well aware of, if not complicit in, the culture that enabled him.

Despite repeated inquiries, neither SCSO nor Wright have disclosed whether any action has been taken to recover county-owned weapons or taxpayer-funded gear still believed to be in the sheriff’s possession.

This story may be updated.

