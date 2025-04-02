Federal Grand Jury To Convene Probe Of Spartanburg County Sheriff, Sources Say

Investigation into longtime Spartanburg County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright moves to next phase as federal authorities escalate inquiry.

A once-powerful sheriff in the Upstate region of South Carolina has stepped away from his post — and possibly into serious legal peril — as a federal grand jury prepares to weigh potential criminal charges against him.

Sources familiar with the inquiry assert the focus of the probe is Charles “Chuck” Wright — the longtime sheriff of Spartanburg County and one of the most visible law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State.

Investigators have issued a flurry of subpoenas to current and former members of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with witness testimony scheduled to begin within the month.

Two individuals with direct knowledge of the probe described hours-long interviews involving agents from both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

When asked whether SLED could confirm or deny the existence of such a probe, an agency spokeswoman offered only a stock response:

“SLED does not have any information to provide on this matter at this time.”

An FBI spokesperson, when contacted by FITSNews, responded:

“I am not at liberty to confirm a potential investigation.”

That silence stands in stark contrast to what’s purportedly unfolding behind the scenes.

***

? FEDERAL GRAND JURY TARGETS SPARTANBURG SHERIFF

?Spartanburg County, South Carolina



A federal grand jury is expected to begin hearing testimony this month in connection with a criminal investigation involving longtime Spartanburg County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright,… pic.twitter.com/9BSybxKxps — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) April 2, 2025

***

According to sources, the investigation is not centered on Wright’s alleged misuse of a county-issued credit card totaling more than $53,000 — nor does it appear to focus on a separate S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) inquiry into the controversial hiring of his son.

It also doesn’t involve prior FITSNews reporting on a former SCSO lieutenant who spent months distributing hardcore pornography — including bestiality — from a county IP address while on duty.

Instead, federal investigators appear to be circling a figure far less known to the public — but potentially far more central to the case: Lawson Berry ‘L.B.’ Watson.

A 73-year-old business owner, Watson has publicly listed himself as an SCSO employee on Facebook since 2020. According to numbers obtained through open-source intelligence, he received a county paycheck exceeding $54,000 as recently as last fiscal year.

The S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), which maintains training and certification records for all sworn law enforcement officers in the state, confirmed to FITSNews it has no file for Watson — ruling out the possibility that he holds a certified law enforcement position.

What he actually does for the county remains unclear.

Despite holding an on-paper position as a codes enforcement officer, Watson owns and operates a construction business headquartered in Duncan, S.C. Sources say he spends most of his time running that private enterprise — while still on the county clock.

When federal agents asked about Watson’s role with the county, they were given information which – according to our sources – later proved to be false. Such a misleading claim could trigger a federal charge under 18 U.S. Code § 1001, which prohibits lying to federal investigators.

And that’s not the only thread agents are pulling.

According to multiple sources familiar with the status of the inquiry, investigators have obtained screenshots of at least one text message between Wright and a deputy — in which the sheriff allegedly asked about obtaining opioids via unsecured SMS.

***

“He was just texting people,” one source said. “Straight up. No encryption. Nothing.”

While rumors of a wiretap involving a drug dealer remain unconfirmed, attorneys close to the case believe the narcotics angle has drawn serious interest from federal authorities.

In a separate effort to confirm allegations of drug use, FITSNews filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with SLED last July for an email allegedly containing video footage of Wright involved in a drug exchange. The agency later responded that it was “unable to locate or identify any such records.”

Wright has served as Spartanburg County’s top lawman since 2004, building a public persona rooted in hardline rhetoric, conservative values and a zero-tolerance stance on drugs and crime.

Now, his abrupt leave of absence is reportedly tied to a stay at a rehabilitation clinic.

Confirmation of his departure came on April 1, 2025, shortly after Wright was seen in a private meeting with former federal prosecutor and Fox News personality Trey Gowdy. The two reportedly sat in a parked truck outside the sheriff’s office for about two hours.

Following their meeting, Wright addressed his command staff and announced an indefinite leave.

“We are aware that the Sheriff has taken a leave of absence; however, we do not have any additional information at this time and it would be inappropriate for us to speculate,” a county spokesperson told FITSNews via email.

Whether Gowdy is formally representing Wright remains unclear, but his presence — and his federal courtroom résumé — has fueled speculation among legal observers that Wright’s exposure is significant.

Neither SCSO, Wright nor Gowdy responded to FITSNews’ request for comment.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

