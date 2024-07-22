State Ethics Commission Launches Investigation Into Spartanburg Sheriff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) has initiated an investigation into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) following allegations of nepotism against Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright.

On July 11, 2024, government watchdog Kyle Joslin accused Wright of violating state ethics laws after he personally deputized his second-born son, Jared “Andy” Wright, during a ceremony at SCSO headquarters.

According to Joslin – a YouTuber with nearly 40 videos exposing alleged SCSO negligence – Sheriff Wright violated S.C. Code of Laws § 8-13-700(A), § 8-13-700(B), and § 8-13-750(B), statutes which expressly prohibit public officials from hiring and supervising family members.

***

“IT’S NOT NEPOTISM …”

Jared “Andy” Wright; Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright. (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 17, 2024, SCSEC executive director Meghan Dayson submitted in writing that Joslin had provided the commission with “sufficient” evidence to warrant an investigation. She added that his complaint would not be considered a “public record” unless the investigation substantiated his claims.

“It’s not nepotism,” Sheriff Wright wrote in a quickly deleted Facebook comment after deputizing his son. “I already checked with ethics. I have hired several father-sons here at the office. It’s funny how no one cares until it’s my son (sic).”

Despite Sheriff Wright’s claims, the SCSEC said he did not request an opinion before hiring his son. The agency furthermore confirmed that Wright is not exempt from state nepotism laws.

Our outlet has since contacted SCSO public information officer Kevin Bobo three times seeking comment. Despite being responsible for communicating with the media, Bobo has yet to acknowledge any request for comment from this author.

We published our initial exposé on this matter on July 8, 2024.

***

? #BREAKING: The South Carolina State Ethics Commission (#SCSEC) has initiated an investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright following allegations of nepotism.



On July 11, 2024, government watchdog Kyle Joslin accused Sheriff Wright of violating the S.C. Ethics… pic.twitter.com/cJHfBUNkMF — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) July 22, 2024

***

In September 2020, after serving four years as a reservist for the Lyman Police Department (LPD), Andy Wright transferred to the Duncan Police Department (DPD). He eventually became a part-time K-9 handler and maintained the position for approximately three years .

In August 2023, Andy violated DPD policy by downloading body-worn camera (BWC) footage to an external flash drive without permission of then-interim chief Terry Lane. According to a disciplinary forum from DPD, Andy was written up the following week.

Come September 13, 2023, Andy’s four-legged partner, K9 Kaos, died unexpectedly while off-duty. Six days later, DPD discharged Andy and disbanded every part-time officer, according to ambiguous training records provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

***

“DIRECT CONFLICT WITH ETHICAL STANDARDS …”

Jared “Andy” Wright; Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright. (Facebook)

“We were concerned that K9 Kaos died because Andy wasn’t feeding him properly,” said a source familiar with the situation. “We eventually did an autopsy on the dog and determined his stomach had flipped … [Andy] was suspended a good while before they finally let him go.”

Despite the foregoing incidents, Sheriff Wright deputized his son on July 1, 2024. The controversial ceremony came ten months after Andy’s dismissal from DPD and two months before portions of his Class One law enforcement certification expired due to inactivity.

Law enforcement experts have since taken issue with Andy’s SCCJA training record, which FITSNews publicized in our original report last month. A former police instructor remains perplexed as to how Andy completed annual police coursework while unaffiliated as a firefighter of the Fort Jackson Fire Department.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“[Andy’s] ACADIS log-in is only active if he’s an active officer in the academy’s system,” one source noted. “This means that the Academy, or a law enforcement agency, not reflected in his employment history, had to grant him access and assign these videos to him.”

In response to the aforementioned issues, over 430 Facebook users have taken to SCSO’s status update regarding Andy’s employment. Despite clear and compelling backlash from their constituency, neither Sheriff Wright nor Bobo have made themselves available for comment.

“The actions of Sheriff Charles Wright undermine public trust and appear to be in direct conflict with the ethical standards set forth by South Carolina law,” Joslin concluded in his original complaint. “These statutes are in place to prevent nepotism and ensure that public officials act in the best interest of the public without personal or familial bias.”

The SCSEC’s investigation comes approximately one month after Wright won the Republican primary for another four-year term as Spartanburg’s sheriff. He faces no opposition in the 2024 general election.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

