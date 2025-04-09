Kendra Leigh Wilson: Fugitive from Justice Or Asylum Seeker?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On August 18, 2021, just two days before he was scheduled for his first overnight visit with his infant daughter, 29-year-old Connor E. Lloyd was shot and killed in the driveway of his Lyman Park home — marking a violent end to a bitter custody dispute with the child’s mother, Kendra Leigh Wilson.

Family court records (.pdf) indicate just before Lloyd’s murder, a court order had established a gradual visitation plan – starting with supervised visits and transitioning to short, unsupervised time to help the infant acclimate to her father.

Following Connor’s death, his father, James R. Lloyd, of Greer, S.C., petitioned the court for grandparent visitation rights. He was ultimately granted one weekend of visitation per month with the minor child, “K.W.”

A few weeks ago, Kendra Wilson fled the country with her now four-year-old daughter. While the issuance of arrest warrants for Kendra and her mother, Cynthia Wilson, suggest she was evading justice – those close to her claim otherwise.

They say the warrants were unexpected – and that Kendra’s departure had a different purpose.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Kendra traveled to The Netherlands to seek asylum, believing that remaining in South Carolina put her daughter at risk. These sources say her decision stemmed from longstanding concerns about abuse and systemic failures in the legal process.

***

***

A HIGH STAKE CUSTODY CASE

The family court case, now a matter of public record, reveals the often-conflicting accounts typical in custody battles. But what stood out to observers was that James Lloyd secured a structured visitation schedule, including overnight visits, despite Kendra’s ongoing objections.

On August 18, 2021 — just a month after Connor’s murder — Kendra and James began a protracted legal struggle over K.W.’s custody. It ultimately culminated in an astonishing reversal: James now holds full custody of the child, while Kendra sits in detention in The Netherlands, awaiting extradition.

After Connor’s death, James Lloyd sought to inherit his son’s visitation rights. Kendra Wilson, who had full legal custody and had previously alleged abuse by Connor, opposed the petition. She offered supervised visits and tried to arrange informal contact with James. He refused, demanding a court-mandated schedule instead.

Kendra’s supporters viewed James’s insistence as controlling and antagonistic. His approach intensified as an already volatile legal battle and drew attention to deeper issues within the family dynamic.

***

***

RED FLAGS AND RISK FACTORS?

One of the more disturbing elements of the case is the history of Connor Lloyd himself. Public records show that on February 3, 2021 — just six months before his death — Connor was arrested for second-degree harassment.

In affidavits filed in conjunction with the custody case, Kendra and her mother cited a history of emotional and psychological abuse by Connor. James Lloyd, in his own filings, stated that harassment charges involving Connor’s actions toward Kendra were dropped.

James’ own history raised further concern. In his affidavit, he initially denied having a criminal record but later admitted to past domestic violence charges. The Guardian ad Litem’s (GAL) report (.pdf) flagged his “control-seeking behavior,” including unsolicited financial offers, parenting interference, and refusal to accept Kendra’s boundaries.

***

***

Previously unreported court records (.pdf) from New Mexico – records that were not examined as part of the custody case – revealed James Lloyd’s history of domestic violence, battery and noncompliance with court orders. In 2004, he was charged with multiple counts of battery against a household member. He pled guilty/no contest and was sentenced to 180 days , suspended only upon completion of domestic violence intervention and counseling. Records show James missed 14 sessions , prompting repeated show-cause orders.

He faced another domestic battery charge in 2006, which was dismissed but led to a warrant and a $1,000 bond. In 2014, James was arrested for failure to appear, further underlining a pattern of legal noncompliance—none of which was fully disclosed during the South Carolina custody proceedings.

Multiple witnesses — including Kendra and Cynthia Wilson — testified to James’s disturbing behavior. One incident stood out: Kendra recounted how James allegedly “sniffed K.W.” and reportedly said he loved “the smell of children.”

In her affidavit, Kendra wrote: “James is not K.W.’s parent… If he had called and asked to see her as a grandparent, I wouldn’t have had a problem… but he never did.”

Despite these objections, the court granted James a schedule of overnight visitation in August 2024. The GAL’s conclusions were mixed, noting that James “cares deeply” for K.W., but that his forceful demeanor often made Kendra uncomfortable. “I recommend James Lloyd respect the boundaries that Kendra communicates,” the GAL wrote.

This ruling marked a pivotal shift in control—empowering James and deepening Kendra’s fear that the system would not protect her child.

***

Connor Lloyd and Whitney Blalock (Facebook)

***

A COMPLICATED TRIANGLE

The relationship history between Connor Lloyd, Kendra Wilson and Whitney Blalock further complicated the situation. In 2019, Connor dated Whitney. In early 2020, he began a relationship with Kendra. After Kendra ended the relationship while pregnant, Connor reunited with Whitney – and they became engaged to be married in February 2021.

After Connor’s death, Whitney began participating in visits with K.W. — encouraged by James. Kendra objected, saying Whitney was being positioned as a replacement mother. The GAL acknowledged the tension and noted that Whitney eventually stopped attending visits.

Despite these concerns, the court sided with James — granting him significant visitation and later full custody (.pdf), even as Kendra raised the alarm.

South Carolina typically defers to biological parents in custody matters – especially when they are alive and actively objecting. One source close to the case explained that granting extensive visitation to a non-parent like James Lloyd represented a striking deviation from legal norms.

According to our sources, Kendra’s fears only deepened when her daughter began resisting the visits. Convinced the system would not protect her child, they say she decided to flee to The Netherlands.

***

WHY THE NETHERLANDS?

The Netherlands is recognized for its strong child protection policies and its careful application of the Hague Convention’s “grave risk” exception, which can delay or block the return of a child if abuse is credibly alleged. The country offers shelters for at-risk women and children and provides legal and psychological support.

To qualify, Kendra would need to show that returning K.W. to the United States posed a significant threat to her well-being. Had no arrest warrant been issued, she might have been eligible for temporary asylum and protections under Dutch law.

But weeks after her arrival, arrest warrants were issued by the Lyman Police Department (LPD) charging both Kendra and her mother with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory before – and after – the fact related to Connor’s killing.

The charges instantly shifted the narrative—from protective mother to fugitive from justice.

On April 3, 2025, a South Carolina family court granted James Lloyd emergency custody of K.W. through an ex parte order. He is now working with international authorities to bring the child back from The Netherlands, where she remains in state care.

While Kendra Wilson’s supporters have raised serious concerns about James Lloyd’s past – and the court’s decision to grant him custody – it’s critical to remember that both Wilson and her mother are facing serious felony charges. Police in Lyman have not disclosed the evidence which led them to seek arrest warrants against the duo last month, but in order for those warrants to have been issued law enforcement would have had to attest to probable cause in a sworn affidavit.

***

What happened to Lloyd? According to a since-removed episode of The Murder in My Family podcast, the Army veteran left his home to investigate a disturbance outside of his home and was “confronted by someone.”

“A struggle ensued, and Connor was shot and left for dead,” the podcasters noted, adding “his attacker fled into the night.”

“Connor’s family believes that this was no random encounter and that Connor – and perhaps Whitney – had been targeted, and the person or persons responsible were not strangers to Connor,” the podcasters continued.

This case of Connor continues to raise difficult questions about complex domestic conflicts, child custody cases – and the pursuit of justice. The legal proceedings against Wilson do not negate her past concerns, but they also underscore the complex — and deeply tragic — nature of this case.

***

THE COURT FILES

(S.C. Public Index)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

