International Manhunt Ends: Kendra Leigh Wilson Arrested In Netherlands

Woman wanted in connection with South Carolina murder was traveling with her four-year-old daughter when she was apprehended by Dutch police…

An international manhunt for 33-year-old Kendra Leigh Wilson of Seneca, South Carolina ended with her arrest in The Netherlands this week. Dutch National Police captured Wilson – who had been on the run for several weeks. At the time of her apprehension, she was traveling with the four-year-old daughter she shared with Connor E. Lloyd.

Authorities say the couple’s young daughter is safe and will be cared for by a foster family until her grandfather, James R. Lloyd of Greer, S.C., can assume custody. Connor E. Lloyd’s father was granted custody in family court on April 3, 2025 via an ex parte order.

Connor Lloyd was shot to death in Lyman, S.C. in the summer of 2021 – a murder which has been unsolved for nearly four years.

Last month, though, the Lyman Police Department (LPD) issued a trio of identical warrants for both Kendra Leigh Wilson and her mother – 64-year-old Cynthia Wilson – related to Lloyd’s murder. Both women were accused of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact. Cynthia Wilson was arrested on March 26, 2025 and is being held without bond at the Spartanburg County detention center.

No motive for the murder has been disclosed by investigative authorities, nor have they indicated whom they believe pulled the trigger.

INTERNATIONAL MANHUNT FOR SOUTH CAROLINA MURDER SUSPECT

THE CRIME SCENE…

Shortly after midnight on August 18, 2021, Lyman police officers responded to a shooting on Grover Drive in the Lyman Farms subdivision. Upon arrival, they found the 29-year-old Army veteran lying in the driveway of a home he shared with his fiancée — Whitney Blalock.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to a since-removed episode of The Murder in My Family podcast, Lloyd left his home to investigate some sort of disturbance “and was confronted by someone.”

“A struggle ensued, and Connor was shot and left for dead,” the podcasters noted, adding “his attacker fled into the night.”

“Connor’s family believes that this was no random encounter and that Connor – and perhaps Whitney – had been targeted, and the person or persons responsible were not strangers to Connor,” the podcasters continued.

Six months before his death, Lloyd had been arrested for second-degree harassment. That charge stemmed from allegations that he had repeatedly contacted Kendra Leigh Wilson and her family against a court order, causing “mental distress.” According to court records, that charge was still pending at the time of his murder.

Authorities have not released any details about the evidence which led them to seek charges against Wilson – or her mother. However, law enforcement officials have confirmed additional arrests are expected.

Connor E. Lloyd served as an M1 armor crewman in the U.S. Army from 2013 to 2016 and was stationed in El Paso, Texas. His family and friends have remembered him as a devoted father and proud veteran whose life was tragically cut short.

FITSNews is continuing to investigate this story. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact callie@fitsnews.com.

