Table Rock Complex Winds Down After Burning Nearly 16,000 Acres

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After two weeks of grueling, round-the-clock firefighting in the Upstate, officials say the Table Rock Complex Fire — a pair of human-caused wildfires that scorched nearly 16,000 acres in South Carolina and North Carolina — is finally nearing full containment.

And entering the history books…

According to the final update from the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC), the Table Rock Fire – sparked by “deliberate negligence” on March 21, 2025 – burned 13,210 acres in South Carolina, making it the largest mountain wildfire in state history. Add in the acreage from neighboring North Carolina and the fire topped 13,845 total acres.

As of the “final” update from SCFC, the blaze was 91% contained.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

These numbers exceeded the November 2016 Pinnacle Mountain Fire – which consumed 10,623 acres, according to data from the SCFC.

The neighboring Persimmon Ridge Fire, which burned 2,078 acres, is now 99% contained.

“Fire resources will continue to patrol and mop-up any remaining hotspots as containment nears 100%,” the commission noted, adding that firefighters’ focus had shifted to suppression repair — stabilizing exposed soils, preventing erosion, and removing debris from stream crossings.

(Click to view)

(SCFC)

***

Firefighters were also busy installing water bars — small, diagonal ridges built across fire lines to help prevent future erosion — while equipment was being backhauled and demobilized.

The Table Rock Complex triggered an impressive, multi-agency firefighting response. Over 540 personnel were involved – including federal, state, local and military responders – all working under the command of the Southern Area Blue Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT), part of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The cost of the response has exceeded $2 million and continues to climb – although 75% of the final total will be paid for by the federal government thanks to a disaster designation from the administration of Donald Trump.

***

Map of Table Rock Fire from April 3, 2025 (SCFC)

***

As we reported last week, SCFC arrested and charged Isaac David Wilson, 18, Tristan William Tyler, 18, and Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 19, with a misdemeanor offense for negligently allowing a fire to spread onto the property of another. Each was released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

“According to the arrest warrant affidavits, the suspects took part in smoking activities on a hiking trail at the state park and did not extinguish their cigarettes in a proper and safe manner, which officials allege led to the ignition of the Table Rock Fire,” a SCFC press release noted.

While a fourth suspect – an unnamed juvenile – was also charged with one count of the same offense, he was not booked and was released into the custody of his parents, according to SCFC.

FITSNews provided extensive, boots-on-the-ground coverage of these fires – with our Andy Fancher reporting from the front lines from the very beginning of the battle to contain the two conflagrations.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

