True Crime Update, Sheriff Saga, Tax Debate, Hospital Honored – Week In Review 4/5/2025

This was a big week on the true crime front as developments loom in an Upstate murder case we’ve been following for several months. The story of Jessica Barnes began with a missing persons report – but ended in a horrific homicide.

All three suspects tied to Barnes’ murder were scheduled to appear in an Anderson County courtroom this coming week. However, Brandon Barnes – who is alleged to have strangled his late wife to death last August and organized the disposal of her remains – waived his right to appear.

Our Jenn Wood published details on the upcoming court appearances – including an unexpected, impassioned plea for bond filed on behalf of one of Brandon Barnes’ alleged accomplices.

Jenn also detailed the latest developments in the crime and corruption saga surrounding convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – a case prosecutors in South Carolina appear content to keep on ice.

In other news, our Andy Fancher returned from a week covering the largest wildfire in the history of the South Carolina Upstate to break arguably his biggest ‘Badge Gone Bad‘ feature yet – a detailed look into the ongoing implosion of Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright.

On the political front, Dylan Nolan and Will Folks broke down one of the biggest unforced errors made by so-called “Republicans” in Columbia, S.C. since they took control of the Palmetto State’s legislature more than two decades ago – the botched rollout of an income tax reform plan which included a $1 billion tax hike on the middle class.

We closed out our show with huge congrats to our friends at Lexington Medical Center, who were recently honored with a prestigious national award from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Quality coordinator Stephanie Davis sat down with us to discuss the ‘Magnet With Distinction‘ honor and what it means for Lexington Medical – the first hospital system in South Carolina to receive this coveted accolade.

Look for our full interview with Davis to drop early next week…

As always, our sincere thanks to everyone who watched this week’s program. Please remember, your support drives everything we do at FITSNews. If you value independent, unapologetic coverage like this – please help us out by subscribing today!

