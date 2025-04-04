Market Meltdown

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

America’s stock exchanges melted down on Friday – continuing a weeks-long rout which has pushed Wall Street into bear market territory and sent recession odds soaring.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2,231 points on Friday – losing 5.5% of its value. The Nasdaq composite lost nearly 963 points – or 5.82% of its value. Finally, the S&P 500 dropped more than 322 points – or 5.97% of its value.

The impetus for the latest selloff? Reciprocal tariffs – or taxes on imports – levied by the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump. The tariffs were announced by Trump on April 2, 2025 – a date he dubbed “Liberation Day.”

“To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before!”

So far, though, Trump’s tariffs have precipitated a massive market selloff that has cost investors more than $6 trillion .

Undeterred, Trump shrugged off China’s decision to impose an additional 34% tariff on all U.S. imports in response to the new American levies.

“China played it wrong,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They panicked – the one thing they cannot afford to do.”

Still, even congressional Republicans are beginning to express concern about the potential political consequences of Trump’s bold economic gamble.

“If we go into a recession, particularly a bad recession, 2026, in all likelihood, politically, would be a bloodbath,” U.S. senator Ted Cruz said Friday on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz. “You would face a Democrat House and you might even face a Democrat Senate.”

“If we’re in a scenario thirty days from now, sixty days from now, ninety days from now with massive American tariffs and massive tariffs on American goods and every other country on earth, that is a terrible outcome,” Cruz added.

RELATED | TRUMP PUSHES FED TO CUT RATES

Trump did get some good economic news on Friday when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that the American economy created an unexpectedly strong 228,000 new jobs during the month of March. That was the highest employment print (.pdf) since December – and was well above the 117,000 new jobs created in February.

With recession odds looming due to the tariff spat, Trump reiterated his call for Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give the economy a boost by cutting interest rates.

“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is always ‘late,’ but he could now change his image, and quickly. Energy prices are down, interest rates are down, inflation is down, even eggs are down 69%, and jobs are UP, all within two months – A BIG WIN for America.”

“CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!” Trump concluded.

How is all of this going to end? Your guess is as good as ours. FITSNews wrote last November on the dire economic situation Trump inherited – and the limited options at his disposal to address it. Clearly he is going “all in” on his tariff/tax cut/rate cut approach.

