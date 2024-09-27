Jessica Barnes Search: Husband Speaks Out

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The husband of 20-year old Jessica Barnes – a South Carolina woman who has been missing for nearly two months – gave an interview to a Palmetto State media outlet earlier this week amid growing concerns over her safety.

Brandon Barnes, 21, of Pendleton, S.C. spoke with Troy Styles of Blunt Force Media this week about his wife – who has not been seen or heard from since August 1, 2024. In recent weeks, family members have begun to express extreme concern for Jessica’s safety amid allegations of physical abuse involving her husband.

While no alleged assaults involving Brandon Barnes and his current wife have been reported to police, Barnes’ ex-girlfriend spoke with this news outlet last week – disclosing chilling details regarding the status of their relationship.

***

RELATED | JESSICA BARNES SEARCH CONTINUES

***

In an attempt to clear up rumors and refute speculation swirling around Pendleton -a small Upstate town of 3,700 people in Anderson County – Barnes offered an explanation as to why he didn’t report his wife missing when she first disappeared.

According to the young husband, he believed Jessica would return – as she has often done in the past.

When asked what he would say if he could share a message with his wife, Barnes said, “I would tell her how much I love her and I wish I never went to work everyday and ignored her.”

“I ignored her voice, told her she was fine when I knew she wasn’t,” he told Styles. “I was young and stupid. I was always focused on getting more money and more work.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Barnes proceeded to show Styles a copy of a letter Jessica had written him on July 4, 2024 — the couple’s one year anniversary. According to Barnes, he wasn’t supposed to find the letter for ten years, but he discovered it sometime after her disappearance in a Bible she had left behind.

In the letter, Jessica addressed the loss of their stillborn child in March – and discussed their relationship. The closing of the letter gives some insight into the issues the couple had been having in the month before her disappearance, but shows she still had hope for their future.

“Today has been hard because it’s our one-year anniversary, and it’s already 3:18 p.m., and I’ve only gotten to see you for a few minutes,” she wrote. “One day, you’ll see that I appreciate small, heartfelt things, but for now, I put up with the heavy burdens you carry, like working and taking Kendall with you, even though she admitted she treats you poorly on purpose. I’m extremely mad today, but you know that, and you’re still putting up with me.”

***

Letter from Jessica Barnes to Brandon Barnes (Blunt Force Media)

***

While police have not named Brandon Barnes as a suspect in his wife’s disappearance, recent law enforcement activity has focused around the small pool house the couple shared with two other women.

Last Friday (September 20, 2024), the pool house – located at 102 Laurel Drive in Pendleton, S.C. — was searched. Additionally, local television station WYFF TV-4 (NBC – Greenville-Spartanburg) reported reported law enforcement officers also searched a wooded area near the Twin Lakes Boat Ramp, where a vehicle Jessica drove was pinged. The boat ramp is located approximately four miles west of the Laurel Drive home.

The investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Barnes — who has now been missing for 58 days — is being led by the Pendleton police department. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed they were requested to assisting with the investigation. In a statement to this media outlet earlier this week, SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich said the agency’s investigation is active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Barnes is encouraged to contact Robert Crosby at 864-646-9409 or via email at robertc@townofpendleton.org. Tips may also be submitted to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

***

THE FLYER…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

