Major Progress Made In Containment Of Table Rock Fire

After burning for nearly two weeks and consuming more than 13,500 acres across two states, the twin blazes associated with the Table Rock Complex fire are slowly losing steam. As of Wednesday (April 2, 2025) forestry officials reported the main blaze – the Table Rock Fire – was now 68% contained. That’s up from 30% containment the previous day.

“Infrared mapping revealed that the fire perimeter is secure even though heat remains on the interior of the fire,” officials noted.

Here is a look at the latest map of the two fires…

Table Rock Complex status as of April 2, 2025. (S.C. Forestry Commission)

The Table Rock Fire – which began on March 21, 2025 – is confirmed to have been human-caused, although details surrounding its ignition remain under investigation. While firefighters continued to secure the perimeter and mop up interior hotspots, authorities in Pickens County made a notable development on Tuesday: three individuals were arrested in connection with the start of the blaze.

As we reported yesterday, the S.C. Forestry Commission (SCFC) arrested and charged Isaac David Wilson, 18, Tristan William Tyler, 18, and Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 19, with a misdemeanor offense for negligently allowing a fire to spread onto the property of another. Each was released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

“According to the arrest warrant affidavits, the suspects took part in smoking activities on a hiking trail at the state park and did not extinguish their cigarettes in a proper and safe manner, which officials allege led to the ignition of the Table Rock Fire,” a SCFC press release noted.

While a fourth suspect – an unnamed juvenile – was also charged with one count of the same offense, he was not booked and was released into the custody of his parents, according to SCFC.

FIRE STATUS AND RESPONSE UPDATES

According to the latest update from forestry officials, control of the fire has allowed crews to begin focusing on patrolling the containment line, removing hazardous snags and backhauling equipment for future use.

Over 540 personnel have been involved in the response, including federal, state and local responders all working under the command of the Southern Area Blue Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) – part of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The nearby Persimmon Ridge Fire, reportedly caused by an escaped campfire on March 22, 2025, has burned 2,078 acres and is now 74% contained.

Firefighters “will continue using heavy equipment to break up large, downed trees from Hurricane Helene to reduce the amount of fuel available to burn,” while fire engines “will patrol the containment lines and extinguish any remaining hotspots near the fire perimeter,” forestry officials noted.

The cost of the response has exceeded $2 million and continues to climb.

All evacuation orders related to the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires have been lifted, but a burn ban remains in effect for several Upstate counties including Pickens, Greenville, Oconee, Spartanburg, and Horry. A similar ban in North Carolina was lifted earlier today.

?? An up-close early look at the first hours of the Table Rock Fire ? as filmed on an old school camera by veteran firefighter Russell Kluge (our @RealAndyFancher wrote on him earlier this week). Kluge helped fight the Pinnacle Ridge Fire in 2016 and shared this footage with us. pic.twitter.com/WYpugGUB71 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) April 2, 2025

With the fire more than halfway contained, the focus will shift toward rehabilitation, investigation, and accountability.

The arrests made this week — along with the arrest of a woman last month in connection with the Covington Drive wildfire in Horry County — have reignited debate over penalties tied to negligent fire-setting in South Carolina. Even in cases involving widespread destruction, the penalty for a first offense is as little as a $25 fine or a 30-day jail sentence.

FITSNews provided extensive, boots-on-the-ground coverage of these fires – with our Andy Fancher reporting from the front lines from the very beginning of the battle to contain the two conflagrations.

Count on us to keep our audience in the loop on the latest developments related to the containment efforts…

