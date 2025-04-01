Three Charged In Pickens County As Table Rock Complex Rages On

With more than 15,300 acres burned, state officials have yet to say whether the three arrests are tied the South Carolina Upstate’s largest wildfire.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three individuals have been charged by the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) in Pickens County, S.C., with negligently allowing fire to “spread to lands of another,” according to arrest records obtained by FITSNews.

Though the charges come as one of the largest wildfire in South Carolina history burns through multiple counties – and into neighboring states – neither SCFC nor the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has confirmed whether the arrests are directly tied to the Table Rock Complex wildfire.

Those arrested on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, included Isaac David Wilson, 18, Tristan William Tyler, 18, and Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh, 19, all of whom were granted $7,500 personal recognizance bonds by Pickens County magistrate Michael A. Baker.

***

Isaac David Wilson Tristan William Tyler Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh

***

All three teenagers face charges under S.C. Code of Laws § 16-11-0180, which criminalizes the negligent spread of fire to another’s property and is classified as a misdemeanor under state law.

While authorities have not confirmed whether these charges are tied to the Table Rock Complex wildfire, the statute under which the teenagers were charged carries remarkably light penalties.

A first offense is punishable by a fine of just $25 to $200 or a jail sentence of five to thirty days.

Even in cases where fire crosses property lines and causes substantial damage, the offense remains a misdemeanor. Repeat violations may result in a fine of up to $500 or a maximum sentence of one year behind bars, at the court’s discretion.

***

? SCORCHED EARTH

? Cleveland, South Carolina



Smoke enveloped the cemetery at Saluda Hill Baptist Church just after midnight Saturday as the Table Rock Complex wildfire lit up the hills. Within minutes, @FITSNews watched an entire mountainside erupt in flames.



Now spanning two… pic.twitter.com/prHfvZrlq6 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 31, 2025

***

As of Tuesday morning, the Table Rock Complex had scorched more than 15,300 acres of forested terrain, prompting a massive, multi-agency response involving local, state, and federal personnel.

More than 540 personnel — including firefighters, law enforcement, emergency management teams and federal responders — have been deployed across the Upstate as the Table Rock Complex wildfire threatens some of the Palmetto State’s most valued natural resources.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), the wildfire has racked up an estimated $2 million in associated costs to date — a figure that continues to climb as containment efforts continue.

News of the arrests were first reported by Malarkey News.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FITSNews for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

