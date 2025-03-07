Woman Arrested In Connection With Myrtle Beach Wildfire

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities arrested a Myrtle Beach woman this week in connection with the Covington Drive wildfire — a massive blaze that has consumed more than 2,000 acres near South Carolina’s coastal tourism mecca.

Alexandra Bialousow, 40, was taken into custody by officers of the S.C. Forestry Commission (SCFC) on Thursday, March 6, 2025. She faces two charges related to an escaped residential yard burn that allegedly sparked this devastating blaze.

Bialousow is accused of failing to take the necessary precautions to contain her fire – which resulted in the debris burn on her property spreading to the “lands of another.” Witnesses stated they saw Bialousow start a fire in a backyard fire pit on March 1, 2025 near a tree line within the Covington Lakes subdivision.

Authorities stated Bialousow did not have an appropriate water source – or access to garden tools with which to control the flames. As a result, her fire spread onto land owned by the Walker Woods Homeowners Association – eventually escalating into the larger-scale Covington Drive Fire.

Bialousow has been charged with negligently allowing fire to spread to another’s property and starting fire in woodlands, grasslands or other places where it is unlawful absent certain precautions. If convicted, she faces up 30 days in jail and a $200 fine on each count.

The charges against Bialousow came days after more than a hundred fires erupted across South Carolina on Saturday (March 1, 2025) on account of low humidity, a lack of precipitation and high winds.

According to SCFC, as of Friday morning, the majority of the fires have been largely contained with the exception of the Covington Drive fire – which is currently 55% contained.

Anyone with information related to forestry crimes, including suspected timber theft or arson, is encouraged to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 803-896-8800.

