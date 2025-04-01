Exclusive Interview: Curtis Loftis Won’t Back Down, Will Seek Reelection In 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina state treasurer Curtis Loftis is channeling his inner Tom Petty these days. With several powerful state senators itching throw him out of office on his ear, the 66-year-old West Columbia, S.C. native has made it clear he “won’t back down.”

In fact, Loftis is not only going to “stand his ground,” during an exclusive interview with FITSNews this week he announced he will be seeking another four-year term as treasurer in 2026.

“I’ve been talking about retiring for two years,” Loftis told us. “I’ve been asking people to run, run, run… they’ve all said ‘hell no, why would I do that?’ Who is going to put up with this?”

Loftis is referring to the ongoing saga surrounding a $1.8 billion anomaly in the state’s accounting system created under the administration of former S.C. comptroller general Richard Eckstrom (and apparently perpetuated by current interim comptroller, Brian Gaines).

“I’m going to run again… and I’m going to spend the money to buy the ads to tell what’s happening,” Loftis said. “I can afford to do it, and I’m gonna do it. I’ve been looking at a house in Colorado for six months and putting two or three bids in… but I’ve got to quit that thinking, because I’ve got to stay. I can’t turn my back. I lost both my parents the last few years, and if my dad knew that I turned my back when I was needed the most? You can’t do that.”

Loftis compared the current “witch hunt” against him – led by state senators Larry Grooms and Stephen Goldfinch – to attacks against president Donald Trump during his reelection bid.

“To paraphrase all this into a quote from Donald Trump – they want your money, and I’m in between you and the money,” he said. “I’m standing in the way, and I don’t care what they say and what they do, I’m not leaving. I’m not letting them get that money.”

Loftis told us his insistence on standing up for taxpayers was the reason he was “the most investigated person ever in South Carolina state government.”

“I had a button for a long time, and it said, ‘I’ve been censored, but not yet flogged,’ and I’m used to it, so I’m okay with that,” he said. “If you stand up to the power structure, you’re going to get it.”

But why is Loftis, the state’s banker, the focus of an ongoing investigation into an accounting error? Shouldn’t the onus for that fall on the comptroller? According to him, it’s because he refuses to play ball with fiscal liberals like Grooms – who wanted to spend the $1.8 billion in unaccounted for funds on bigger government.

Earlier this year, FITSNews reported on a smoking gun which directly implicated the comptroller general’s office in the confusion over the unaccounted for funds- which we consistently argued should be returned to taxpayers.

Now, state leaders say the money doesn’t even exist… referring to it as a phantom “amalgamation.”

The state’s accountant from 2003-2023, Eckstrom resigned under pressure two years ago after disclosing that his office had uncovered a $3.5 billion “anomaly” in the state’s general fund budget. Later revelations pushed this imbalance to a whopping $5.9 billion . According to Eckstrom, the anomaly was attributable to “differences in the way the state was accounting for cash that was transferred over to colleges and universities” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After lawmakers failed to do their job and select a new comptroller, Gaines has continued to make a mess of the state’s books – which, incidentally, are currently the focus of an ongoing federal investigation.

FITSNews has been at the forefront of this coverage from the very beginning… and with Loftis vowing to seek another term, expect it to remain a dominant issue in the 2026 election cycle.

